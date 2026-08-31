 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA’s new telescope can see 100 times more sky than Hubble in a single shot

NASA just launched a $4 billion telescope to map billions of galaxies

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
NASA Roman Telescope Launch Featured
NASA

The Hubble telescope has an almost legendary status. Over the last three decades, Hubble gave us some of the most spectacular close-ups of the universe ever captured, and now, NASA’s newest space telescope wants to see the bigger picture. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:26 a.m. EDT on August 30. Roman is now beginning a roughly three-month journey toward the Sun-Earth L2 point, nearly a million miles away, where it will spend its primary five-year mission surveying huge portions of the cosmos.

Roman carries a 2.4-meter primary mirror, the same diameter as Hubble’s, but its Wide Field Instrument can capture a field of view at least 100 times larger than Hubble’s. NASA expects it to use that combination of sharpness and scale to map billions of galaxies, study dark matter and dark energy, and discover enormous numbers of previously unknown worlds.

Imagine Hubble with panoramic vision

NASA Roman Telescope in Space
NASA

Roman won’t be replacing the Hubble or the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb is extraordinarily good at staring deeply into relatively small sections of the cosmos, while Roman will work like a survey machine. It can sweep across enormous areas while retaining the resolution needed to pick out distant objects.

Recommended Videos

NASA has previously illustrated the difference rather dramatically. In one simulated region containing millions of galaxies, Hubble would need roughly 85 years to map the area at the same depth. Roman could do it in about 63 days. This speed will help Roman construct an enormous 3D picture of the universe and track how galaxies have been distributed across cosmic history. Scientists can then use those patterns to investigate some of the universe’s biggest mysteries, like dark matter and dark energy.

According to the Reuters report, the roughly $4 billion observatory could study more than two billion galaxies over its mission. Aside from this, Roman will also be hunting exoplanets. NASA expects its surveys to uncover around 100,000 exoplanets, including worlds found through gravitational microlensing, where the gravity of an object passing in front of a distant star temporarily magnifies its light. Its experimental Coronagraph Instrument will also test technology intended to block overwhelming starlight so astronomers can directly study planets and planet-forming disks nearby.

NASA Roman Telescope Launch Featured
NASA

From government optics to the dark universe

Key optics in the telescope, including its primary mirror, were originally made available to NASA by the National Reconnaissance Office. L3Harris subsequently reshaped the mirror and built upon the inherited hardware to turn it into the wide-field infrared observatory now heading into deep space.

Roman launched nine months ahead of schedule. Its baseline mission lasts five years, while the spacecraft has a 10-year mission goal. It was built to answer questions we’ve been struggling with for decades, like: Why is the universe expanding faster? Where is all the invisible matter shaping galaxies? How common are planetary systems like ours?

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
NASA built the Roman Space Telescope to study dark matter, but it can also help protect Earth from killer asteroids
The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope wasn't built to hunt asteroids, but it turns out to be great at it.
Nancy Grace Roman space telescope.

NASA is about to launch a telescope built to unlock some of the universe's biggest mysteries, and it turns out that same design could help protect Earth along the way.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is set to launch from Kennedy Space Center on August 30, 2026, with a primary mission focused on studying dark matter and dark energy - the invisible forces shaping galaxies and cosmic expansion. Researchers now say its unique design also makes it unexpectedly effective at spotting dangerous asteroids headed our way (via MIT Technology Review).

Read more
Space is becoming Bezos and Musk’s next data center site, and we have every reason to worry
The AI boom is coming for the night sky
How Vast&apos;s space station will look in orbit.

AI data centers already consume vast amounts of electricity and water on Earth, so Silicon Valley has begun looking somewhere considerably more spacious... literally.

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, along with several other companies, have proposed enormous constellations of satellites designed to operate as orbital data centers. However, environmental groups and former space officials are now warning that putting them into orbit at the proposed scale could have severe consequences for Earth's atmosphere and the night sky.

Read more
The first possible exomoon is here, and it makes our Moon look hilariously tiny
Scientists may have found the first exomoon, except this one is the size of Jupiter
This artist’s concept depicts a potential volcanic moon between the exoplanet WASP-49 b, left, and its parent star. New evidence indicating that a massive sodium cloud observed near WASP-49 b is produced by neither the planet nor the star has prompted researchers to ask if its origin could be an exomoon.

We have already discovered more than 6,000 planets outside of our immediate neighborhood. Yet, finding a moon orbiting one of those distant worlds has proved considerably harder. Astronomers may finally have something close to the real deal, but this particular object stretches the word “moon” almost beyond recognition.

Using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile, researchers detected strong evidence for a moon-like object in the CD-35 2722 system. Further observations are still necessary to confirm the discovery, but it could become the first confidently detected natural satellite outside our solar system. There is still one tiny complication though. This moon is apparently massive.

Read more