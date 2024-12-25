 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

When will we know if NASA’s Parker Solar Probe survived ‘touching’ the sun?

By
An illustration showing the Parker Solar Probe passing by the sun.
An illustration showing the Parker Solar Probe passing by the sun. NASA

On December 24, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe attempted to ‘touch’ the sun and emerge unscathed.

The closest approach ever made by a human-made object to our nearest star saw the spacecraft come within 3.8 million miles of its seething, infernal surface.

Recommended Videos

At the same time, the spacecraft reached the fastest speed ever travelled by a human-made object: 430,000 mph (692,017 kmh) — or about 28,600 time faster than when you’re puttering along in a 15 mph zone.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Scientists sent the Parker Solar Probe into the sun’s outer atmosphere — known as the corona — in a bid to gather data that could lead to more accurate predictions of space weather events, improved protection of electronic systems, and, perhaps most tantalizingly of all, a deeper understanding of fundamental physics and solar processes.

Related

“This mission truly marks humanity’s first visit to a star that will have implications not just here on Earth, but how we better understand our universe,” Thomas Zurbuchen, the then associate administrator of NASA’s science mission directorate, said in 2018 when the probe launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

But the big question right now is: Did the Parker Solar Probe survive its close encounter with the sun?

At the current time, NASA has no contact with the probe as the sun’s position is obscuring the signal pathway between it and Earth, preventing direct communication. Additionally, the probe’s extreme proximity to the sun during its closest approach created an environment of intense heat and radiation that interferes with normal communication.

The communication blackout is expected and should be temporary, so there’s no cause for concern.

Scientists, as well as interested folks around the world following the progress of the Parker Solar Probe mission, are now nervously waiting to see if the spacecraft survived and is continuing to operate normally. The answer should come some time on Friday, December 27.

For updates on the mission, check NASA’s X account, as news on whether the probe has reestablished communications with Earth will drop their first.

The Parker Solar Probe has already hurtled past the sun 21 times since its first close encounter in 2021. Two years ago, it sent back astonishing imagery captured as it flew through an eruption from the sun, giving scientists a close-up look at space weather, which is powerful enough to affect technology on Earth.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
When will we know if NASA’s asteroid defense test was a total success?
The DART spacecraft's livestream seconds before impact.

It's official -- we're smarter than the dinosaurs.

NASA has successfully slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid in a historic mission that could one day save Earth from hazardous space rocks spotted coming our way.

Read more
See the horror of the sun up close from world’s most powerful solar telescope
The first images of the chromosphere – the area of the Sun’s atmosphere above the surface – taken with the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on June 3rd, 2022. The image shows a region 82,500 kilometers across at a resolution of 18 km. This image is taken at 486.13 nanometers using the hydrogen-beta line from the Balmer series.

The astronomy community has a new tool for studying the sun, with the inauguration this week of the world's largest solar telescope. The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, located in Maui, Hawai'i, has a 13-foot (4-meter) primary mirror enabling it to see the sun in phenomenal detail.

To celebrate the telescope's inauguration on August 31, 2022, this week the National Science Foundation (NSF) released a new image of the sun's chromosphere. This is the part of the sun's atmosphere that is right above its surface, and the image shows a region 50,000 miles across where temperatures can be as high as 13,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Read more
New developments in solar sails could enable missions to the sun’s poles
Diffractive solar sails, depicted in this conceptual illustration, could enable missions to hard-to-reach places, like orbits over the Sun’s poles.

It takes a lot of power to get a spacecraft through Earth's atmosphere and out of its gravity. But once a craft has reached orbit, it requires relatively little power to move through space. In fact, even tiny amounts of consistent power could allow a craft to travel to the furthest depths of the solar system, which is the principle behind solar sailing. This technology attaches huge, thin sheets of reflective material to a spacecraft. Tiny photons of light from the sun bounce off this material and give the craft a tiny push forward, allowing it to sail through space.

Solar sail crafts like the LightSail 2 have proven that the technology works in principle. However, there are some limitations. For a start, solar sailing craft start off traveling much more slowly than those powered by thrusters. But a bigger issue is one of navigation. Solar sails have to work with the direction of sunlight available, and maneuvering them is difficult. Now, NASA is looking into new designs for solar sails which would improve their navigational capabilities.

Read more