 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Astronaut photographs his ‘office’ during his ride to work

Trevor Mogg
By
A photo taken from a SpaceX Crew Dragon showing Earth, the moon, and the space station.
ESA/Andreas Mogensen

As rides to work go, traveling aboard a spaceship to a satellite orbiting 250 miles above Earth must be hard to beat.

European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen did just that on Saturday when he flew with three others on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) in l0w-Earth orbit.

Recommended Videos

On his way to the orbital outpost, he captured an extraordinary image showing Earth, the moon, and a tiny star-like sparkle that was in fact his destination — the space station.

Related

The ISS appears as a bright white dot, though if you look closely enough, you can actually make out the familiar shape of the facility.

A few hours later, Mogensen and his fellow crewmembers docked at the ISS to begin a six-month stay.

Once on board the station, the Danish astronaut also posted a couple more images taken from the capsule that show the continents of Europe and Africa, specifically southern Spain and a good chunk of Morocco.

Great to be back in space again and to see our beautiful Earth!
 
Some images from the Dragon taken of Europe and Africa almost touching and our approach to the space station. That “star” close to the moon is the ISS.
 #WhatYouLoveYouWillProtect pic.twitter.com/cVXJEMFsev

&mdash; Andreas Mogensen (@Astro_Andreas) August 28, 2023

Having spent time aboard the ISS one previous time in 2015, Mogensen knows he’s in for a real treat when it comes to dazzling views of Earth. The best vantage point on the ISS for panoramas of our planet is the seven-window Cupola, a module that many of the station’s inhabitants head to during their down time so they can kick back and enjoy the scenery.

The Cupola is also an important spot from where astronauts can assist colleagues on spacewalks outside of the facility, and is used for monitoring incoming and outgoing spacecraft, too.

The ISS has been in orbit for more than two decades, hosting a rotating crew of astronauts who spend much of their time working on a huge range of science experiments in the unique microgravity conditions.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Astronauts install a fifth new solar array at the International Space Station
Astronaut Woody Hoburg watches as a new roll-out solar array deploys after he and fellow NASA spacewalker Stephen Bowen (out of frame) successfully installed it on the space station.

Two astronauts performed a spacewalk yesterday, heading outside the International Space Station (ISS) to install a new solar array as part of a long-term plan to upgrade the station's power system. NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg spent just over six hours outside the station, completing all of their objectives for the spacewalk.

Bowen and Hoburg were installing a new solar array called an IROSA (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array) to the station's 1A power channel. This is one of six IROSAs that are being installed on the ISS over a period of several years to modernize the arrays, which provide power to the station. Some of the old solar arrays were approaching 20 years old. They were designed for only 15 years of operation originally and upgrades began in 2021.

Read more
How to watch two U.S. astronauts on a spacewalk at the ISS on Friday
Astronaut on spacewalk

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

NASA is making final preparations for the seventh spacewalk to take place at the International Space Station (ISS) this year.

Read more
A SpaceX Dragon spaceship is carrying lots of fresh fruit to ISS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching on Monday, June 5, 2023.

A cargo-filled spaceship is on its way to the International Space Station (ISS) following a successful launch from the Kennedy Space Center at 11:47 a.m. ET on Monday, June 5.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket powered a Dragon spacecraft to orbit in the spaceflight company’s 38th launch this year. It was the fifth flight of this Falcon 9 rocket and the fourth for the Dragon, highlighting the reusability element of the company's spaceflight system.

Read more