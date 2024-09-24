 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Planetary defense research mission readies for asteroid visit

By
Solving asteroid mysteries | Hera planetary defence mission

If a large asteroid is ever found to be on a direct collision course with Earth, we currently have one tried-and-tested technology that, if further developed, could save us from its potentially devastating impact.

Recommended Videos

The system was first trialed by NASA two years ago and involved an attempt to change the trajectory of a harmless asteroid by crashing a spacecraft into it. Following initial analysis, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission was deemed a success as it did indeed alter the course of the 525-feet-wide (160 meters) Dimorphos asteroid, which orbits the larger Didymos asteroid.

Related

But scientists are keen to learn more about how the impact affected Dimorphos, and to do that the European Space Agency (ESA) will send a spacecraft to rendezvous with it in the upcoming Hera mission.

Set to launch next month, ESA has just shared a video (top) outlining how the mission will proceed and what it hopes to discover.

According to ESA, the Hera mission aims to:
– Learn more about the precise mass and makeup of Dimorphos
– Determine more accurately what effect the impact had on the asteroid
– Confirm if there’s an impact crater or whether Dimorphos completely cracked apart and is now being held together by its own weak gravity
– If the impact did leave a crater, determine its size

The visiting spacecraft will perform observations while keeping a safe distance from the asteroid and its debris clouds, but it will also deploy a couple of much smaller spacecraft that will perform closer observations before landing on Dimorphos. The close-up encounter is a risky endeavor but one that has the potential to gather a large amount of very useful data.

ESA said it wants to “turn DART’s grand-scale experiment into a well-understood and potentially repeatable planetary defense technique” that will protect Earth if a large asteroid is discovered to be coming our way.

It added: “By the end of Hera’s observations, Dimorphos will become the best studied asteroid in history, which is vital, because if a body of this size ever struck Earth it could destroy a whole city. The dinosaurs had no defense against asteroids because they never had a space agency. But – through Hera – we are teaching ourselves what we can do to reduce this hazard and make space safer.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch NASA’s cinematic trailer for its asteroid mission’s homecoming
This artist’s concept shows NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid’s surface.

OSIRIS-REx Sample Return Trailer

It has been seven years since NASA launched the OSIRIS-REx mission from Cape Canaveral in Florida, and in just a few weeks’ time, all the hard work will culminate in a special delivery to Earth in the form of samples from asteroid Bennu collected by NASA's spacecraft in 2020.

Read more
UAE to send its first mission to solar system’s main asteroid belt
An artist's impression of the MBR Explorer spacecraft approaching an asteroid.

Following the success of its mission to Mars, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to send a new spacecraft to an asteroid belt to investigate the history of the solar system and the potential origins of life.

The aim is for the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA) to visit its first asteroid in 2030. It will visit a number of asteroids in the belt between Mars and Jupiter, following a launch in 2028, and will even land on one. The spacecraft will be named MBR after the ruler of UAE.

Read more
How astronomers worked together to spot an asteroid before it hit Earth
This time-lapse photograph was taken by astronomer Robert Weryk from near his home in London, Ontario, Canada, after NASA’s Scout system forewarned him about the entry of 2022 WJ1 on Nov. 19, 2022. The resulting fireball streaked directly overhead and continued east until it broke up.

This month, a small asteroid hurtled through space toward the Earth and entered the sky above Toronto. Even though it was only around a meter across and burnt up harmlessly in the atmosphere, this asteroid was notable because it was one of the first few asteroids to strike Earth that we knew was coming.

The asteroid, named 2022 WJ1, was first discovered by a project called the Catalina Sky Survey which uses a telescope at the Catalina Station near Tucson, Arizona. It was seen around four hours before it was due to strike Earth, making it just the sixth asteroid to date identified before impacting Earth. The detection was passed to a group called the Minor Planet Center which brings together international data on near-Earth objects and coordinates follow-up observations with astronomers around the world.

Read more