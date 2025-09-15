 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Little red robots are getting ready to scout moon base sites

The AI-powered robots can work autonomously and share findings with each other.

By
An image of the moon captured by Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost spacecraft.
Firefly Aerospace

If you entered a test site operated by Japan’s space agency recently, you would’ve seen a bunch of tiny red robots trundling across a sandy surface.

The AI-powered robots were being tested ahead of a trip to the moon where they’ll scout for ideal sites for underground moon bases, the Nikkei Asia news outlet reported this week.

Recommended Videos

NASA and its partners are planning to build a moon base on the lunar surface so that astronauts can live and work there for extended periods, similar to how they spend time aboard the International Space Station (ISS) today. 

The U.S. space agency is aiming to return humans to the lunar surface in 2027 in the Artemis III mission, with work on building a moon base targeted for a later mission, possibly by the end of this decade. That would mean the moon base won’t be ready to welcome the first astronauts until some time in the 2030s.

The little red robots appear to be little more than a pair of wheels, but in between these are tiny computers that provide their smarts. 

During the recent test, the robots could be seen navigating sandy terrain that’s designed to resemble the lunar surface. The diminutive bots even have the ability to jump as high as one meter.

Related: 
This humanoid robot has done the laundry, now watch it do the dishes

The machines are being developed by a research group led by Chuo University professor Yasuharu Kunii in partnership with engineering company Takenaka.

The robots would be used to search for the best sites to house the first moon base for human inhabitants.

Scientists have suggested that a moon base could be built inside lava tubes that extend under the lunar surface. Such tubes would provide a safer setting for humans by shielding them from extreme temperature fluctuations and significantly reducing exposure to space radiation compared to the lunar surface.

Kuni and his team want to send swarms of the robots to the moon, with each one assigned roles to be carried out autonomously. The robots would also be able to work collaboratively, sharing knowledge gained during their individual searches of the terrain and also the lava tubes.

The plan is to send the first of these robots to the moon within the next five years. 

As part of plans to return humans to the lunar surface, NASA is preparing to send four crew members on a voyage around the moon in the Artemis II mission next year, followed in 2027 by the Artemis III landing.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

SpaceX shares dramatic footage of Starship rocket unleashing raw power
Watch the world's most powerful launch vehicle leave the launchpad in Tuesday's successful test flight.
Starship's 33 Raptor engines roaring into life.

SpaceX has shared some dramatic slow-motion footage (below) of the Starship rocket blasting off from the launchpad at the start of Tuesday’s successful flight. 

“Liftoff of Super Heavy, the most powerful launch vehicle in history, on Starship’s tenth flight test,” SpaceX said in an online post that included the 30-second video.

Read more
Watch Starship’s precise ocean landing in SpaceX slo-mo footage
The spacecraft landed about three meters from its targeted splashdown point at the end of its 10th test flight on Tuesday.
The Starship spacecraft landing in the ocean at the end of its 10th test flight.

SpaceX has shared some slow-motion footage of its Starship spacecraft making a controlled landing in the Indian Ocean just over an hour after it launched from SpaceX’s Starbase site near Boca Chica in southern Texas on Tuesday.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company shared two videos of the landing, with one of them tracking the Starship as it descended to make a controlled, soft landing on the water.

Read more
Watch this rare red aurora in astronaut’s dramatic ISS video
Green auroras are common, but this red one is something special.
An aurora seen from the space station.

NASA astronaut Don Pettit has shared a striking video of an aurora that he captured from the International Space Station (ISS) during his most recent mission.

Auroras are natural light displays in Earth's sky, caused by charged particles from the solar wind colliding with atoms and molecules in the upper atmosphere. While astronauts on the orbital facility are frequently treated to these amazing displays, most of them are green in color. But this one features a strong red element, too:

Read more