 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Satellite snaps remarkable image of a huge piece of space junk

By
An image of a spent rocket part captured by an Astroscale satellite.
Astroscale

Orbital debris removal company Astroscale has shared a remarkable image captured by the Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan (ADRAS-J) satellite.

Taken from a distance of just 50 meters, the image shows a large piece of space junk — a spent rocket’s upper stage about 11 meters in length — that’s been in low-Earth orbit for 15 years after launching an Earth-observation satellite for Japan in 2009. Astroscale has described the controlled approach as a world first.

Recommended Videos

Japan’s space agency selected Tokyo-based Astroscale for its Commercial Removal of Debris Demonstration (CRD2), and ADRAS-J is a part of this initiative. Studying a piece of space junk up close allows Astroscale to fully understand its condition and movement prior to removing it. The gathered data will enable a future mission to make a safe approach, grab it with robotic arms, and carry it out of orbit where it will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

Related

Space debris in low-Earth orbit comprises not only old rocket parts but also decommissioned satellites and fragments that have resulted from collisions between these parts. NASA says there are millions of pieces of space junk orbiting Earth at 18,000 mph, posing a hazard to functioning satellites providing vital services, as well as to human-crewed habitats such as the International Space Station and China’s space station.

International efforts have been underway for years to find ways of safely and efficiently removing the debris, which NASA says totals close to 6,000 tons.

Astroscale’s mission was the first attempt to safely approach, characterize, and survey the state of a large piece of space junk in order to assess the its movement and condition. Efforts to maneuver the ADRAS-J spacecraft toward the junk started in February using GPS and ground-based observation data. By April 9, ADRAS-J had used its onboard camera to successfully detect the junk, paving the way for the approach phase of the observation mission. As ADRAS-J came within a few miles of the debris, the team deployed an onboard infrared camera that used navigation algorithms for a safe final approach.In May, ADRAS-J came within about 50 meters of the junk to a point from which it was able to capture detailed imagery, including the photo at the top of this page. ADRAS-J will now attempt to move even closer to the debris to capture more detailed images.

“The images and data collected are expected to be crucial in better understanding the debris and providing critical information for future removal efforts,” Astroscale said.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Hubble snaps an image of dark spokes in Saturn’s rings
This photo of Saturn was taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope on October 22, 2023, when the ringed planet was approximately 850 million miles from Earth. Hubble's ultra-sharp vision reveals a phenomenon called ring spokes. Saturn's spokes are transient features that rotate along with the rings. Their ghostly appearance only persists for two or three rotations around Saturn. During active periods, freshly-formed spokes continuously add to the pattern.

The Hubble Space Telescope is investigating something strange about the beautiful rings around Saturn. You might picture Saturn's rings as perfectly smooth, but in fact, they have some strange dark spots that appear intermittently. These features, called spokes, look like dusty blots spread over the rings and appear for just a few rotations before disappearing again, with some periods having much more spoke activity than others.

These spokes were first observed over 40 years ago by the Voyager 2 spacecraft, but they continue to be something of a mystery. They seem to be linked to seasons on the planet, which are seven years long, and to the planet's magnetic field. A newly released image taken by Hubble in October this year shows the spokes as dark patches on the rings, observed as part of a program called Hubble's Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL), which tracks them as they move.

Read more
SpaceX shares stunning images of Saturday’s Starship launch
SpaceX's Starship rocket leaving the launchpad on Saturday.

SpaceX has released some stunning images of its Starship rocket heading skyward during its second integrated test flight on Saturday.

The images (below) show the 33 Raptor engines of the first-stage Super Heavy booster as the world’s most powerful space vehicle blasted off the launchpad at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas, creating around 17 million pounds of thrust in the process.

Read more
NASA project turns images of space into music you can play
Composite X-ray, Optical, & Infrared Image of the Galactic Center.

For several years, NASA has been producing sonifications in which images of space are turned into soundscapes so that they can be enjoyed both by people who are vision impaired and by a general audience who are interested in experiencing space in a new way. Now, NASA has taken this concept one step further by turning an image of space into an original composition to be performed by a group of musicians.

The image used as the basis for the compositions is of the center of the Milky Way galaxy, a bustling region of gas filaments, X-rays, and a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*. The image combines data from Chandra, Hubble, and Spritzer to bring together data from the X-ray, visible light, and infrared wavelengths.

Read more