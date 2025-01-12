SpaceX delays seventh launch of Starship megarocket

SpaceX is delaying the seventh launch of its Starship megarocket by 48 hours.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company dropped news of the delay on X, but declined to share a reason. It could be down to poor weather conditions, or perhaps a technical issue that needs to be resolved prior to liftoff.

The delay means that SpaceX will now attempt to fly the 120-meter-tall rocket on Wednesday, January 15. Check out this page for full details on how to watch a live stream of the seventh Starship test flight.

The Starship, which comprises the first-stage Super Heavy booster and upper-stage Starship spacecraft, first launched in 2023 and, emitting 17 million pounds of thrust as it leaves the ground, is the most powerful rocket ever to fly. Once the rocket is deemed ready, NASA is set to use it for various types of missions, including carrying crew and cargo to the moon, Mars, and possibly beyond to places even deeper in our solar system.

The spaceflight company said that the upcoming test will launch a new-generation Starship spacecraft with significant upgrades. It will also deploy 10 simulated satellites designed to mimic the size and weight of next-generation Starlink satellites. The mission marks the first time for the Starship to carry and deploy payloads in space, marking a significant milestone in its development as a satellite deployment vehicle.

Each of the Starship’s six test flights have seen improvements as the team works toward certification. The fifth test in October saw SpaceX succeed at the first try in catching the returning Super Heavy booster using large mechanical arms attached to the launch tower. While SpaceX didn’t attempt the catch maneuver in the sixth test, it plans to try again during the seventh flight.

SpaceX conducted two Starship flight tests in 2023 and four in 2024. This year, however, could see a significant uptick in such missions as the company is seeking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to carry out as many as 25 Starship flights over the next 12 months.