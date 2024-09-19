 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch SpaceX fire up Starship engines ahead of fifth test flight

By

SpaceX has just performed a static fire of the six engines on its Starship spacecraft as it awaits permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the fifth test flight of the world’s most powerful rocket.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company shared footage and an image of the test fire on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. It shows the engines firing up while the vehicle remained on the ground.

Recommended Videos
Related

For flights, the Starship spacecraft is carried to orbit by the first-stage Super Heavy booster, which pumps out 17 million pounds of thrust at launch, making it the most powerful rocket ever built.

The Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft — collectively known as the Starship — have launched four times to date, with the performance of each test flight showing improvements over the previous one.

The first one, for example, exploded shortly after lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, in April last year, while the second effort, which took place seven months later, achieved stage separation before an explosion occurred — an incident that was captured in dramatic footage. The third and fourth flights lasted much longer and achieved many of the mission objectives, including getting the Starship spacecraft to orbit.

The fifth test flight isn’t likely to take place until November at the earliest, according to a recent report. It will involve the first attempt to use giant mechanical arms to “catch” the Super Heavy booster as it returns to the launch area. SpaceX recently expressed extreme disappointment at the time that it’s taking the FAA to complete an investigation that will pave the way for the fifth Starship test, and has said that it’ll be ready to launch the vehicle within days of getting permission from the FAA.

Once testing is complete, NASA wants to use the Starship, along with its own Space Launch System rocket, to launch crew and cargo to the moon and quite possibly for destinations much further into space such as Mars. NASA is already planning to use a modified version of the Starship spacecraft to land the first astronauts in five decades on the lunar surface in the Artemis III mission, currently set for 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch SpaceX video depicting next week’s historic Polaris Dawn spacewalk
How the Polaris Dawn spacewalk is expected to look.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk recently described the all-civilian Polaris Dawn mission as “epic,” mainly because it will involve the first-ever commercial spacewalk.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft being used in next week’s mission will also carry the four crew members to a point further from Earth than any Crew Dragon has gone before, and will carry humans the farthest from our planet since the final Apollo moon mission in 1972.

Read more
SpaceX sets new target date for historic Polaris Dawn mission
An illustration of how the Polaris Dawn spacewalk will look.

SpaceX is delaying the launch of the historic Polaris Dawn mission by a day to give teams more time to complete preflight checkouts.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company had been targeting Monday, August 26, for the launch of the all-civilian mission, which involves the first-ever commercial spacewalk. But on Wednesday, it announced that it's now targeting Tuesday, August 27, for liftoff.

Read more
Watch SpaceX’s trailer for highly anticipated Polaris Dawn mission
A Polaris Dawn crew member.

SpaceX has just released a trailer for the Polaris Dawn mission that will involve the first-ever commercial spacewalk.

The spaceflight company is targeting Tuesday, August 27, for the launch of the mission, which will also see a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft fly to its highest-ever orbit.

Read more