 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

SpaceX marks 250th Starlink mission with spectacular photo

By
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on performing the company's 250th dedicated Starlink mission.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on performing the company's 250th dedicated Starlink mission. SpaceX

SpaceX has marked its 250th dedicated Starlink launch with a breathtaking photo showing its Falcon 9 rocket heading to orbit.

Our 250th dedicated @Starlink launch pic.twitter.com/GeYzZ9CzxB

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 28, 2025

The long-exposure image shows the rocket on its way to space, and also includes numerous star trails and bright lights along Florida’s Space Coast.

Recommended Videos

The mission got underway on Sunday shortly after 10 p.m. ET from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The Falcon 9 was carrying  23 Starlink satellites, including 13 with direct-to-cell capabilities, to low-Earth orbit.

Related

The first dedicated Starlink launch took place in May 2019, deploying the initial batch of 60 operational satellites for the Starlink internet service. Since then, SpaceX has significantly increased the Starlink mission frequency, enabling it to rapidly expand its constellation over the last six years.

The satellite deployments have all been carried out by SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket. Mission costs have been significantly reduced by reusing the first-stage boosters for multiple missions. The company also recovers and reuses the rocket fairings, further enhancing efficiency and reducing expenses.

SpaceX now has more than 8,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth, bringing high-speed broadband internet to more than 5 million customers around the world. The Elon Musk-led company is aiming to deploy around 12,000 satellites, though it has regulatory approval for a possible expansion up to 34,400 satellites. Although Starlink’s current constellation already provides global coverage, expanding it even further will boost elements such as network capacity, speed, and reliability, leading to an improved user experience.

Sunday’s mission was the 20th flight for the first-stage Falcon 9 booster, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, NG-20, TD7, and 12 Starlink missions.

SpaceX is already gearing up for its next Starlink launch, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 28, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Liftoff is targeted for 1:39 p.m. PT.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
How to watch SpaceX launch private Fram2 mission tonight
SpaceX's Fram2 crew, set for launch in March 2025.

SpaceX is about to launch its first private human spaceflight mission in nearly seven months.

The mission, set to lift off on Monday evening, will use a Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft to send four civilians into a polar orbit, in what will be a first for a human spaceflight mission.

Read more
It’s not aliens, it’s just SpaceX: scientists figure out strange spiral in the sky
spiral in the sky spacex falcon 9 gm1zltqxcaa9pia

A strange swirl in the sky seen over much of Britain and Europe this week wasn't the result of alien activity but rather a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The UK's Met Office, which monitors weather conditions in Britain, announced that the striking vision seen overhead was not a cause for concern but the result of a rocket launch.

"We've received many reports of an illuminated swirl in the sky this evening," the Met Office wrote on X, sharing various images of the swirl. "This is likely to be caused by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, launched earlier today. The rocket's frozen exhaust plume appears to be spinning in the atmosphere and reflecting the sunlight, causing it to appear as a spiral in the sky"

Read more
Cool time-lapse shows SpaceX Crew-10 arriving at space station
SpaceX's Crew-10 arriving at the ISS in March 2025.

Space station astronaut Don Pettit has shared a cool time-lapse of SpaceX’s Crew-10 Crew Dragon spacecraft arriving at the orbital facility on Sunday.

The footage, which runs more quickly than the actual speed, shows the capsule approaching the docking port on the International Space Station (ISS), which orbits at around 250 miles above Earth. Pettit posted a short and long version of the spacecraft's autonomous approach:

Read more