SpaceX scrubs Crew-10 launch attempt 40 minutes from liftoff

SpaceX and NASA have stood down from Wednesday’s 7:48 p.m. launch attempt of Crew-10 to the International Space Station (ISS) due to a technical issue on the ground.

With the four crew members strapped into their seats inside the Crew Dragon spacecraft atop the Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center, the countdown clock was stopped at 7:06 p.m. ET, and at the same time the call was made to scrub the launch attempt.

Commentators on the livestream said the problem centered on the hydraulic system that controls a clamp arm that links the rocket to the launch tower.

The issue actually surfaced four hours before liftoff, with SpaceX engineers saying they were trying to resolve it. However, with about 40 minutes to go and with the issue still outstanding, it was decided to halt proceedings for the day.

The next launch opportunity is on 7:26 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 13.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Trevor Mogg
