 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Starliner clears routine pre-flight checks but still has no return date

By
Boeing Space's Starliner docked at the International Space Station in June 2024.
Boeing Space's Starliner docked at the International Space Station in 2024. NASA

It’s been almost two months since Boeing Space’s Starliner spacecraft docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on its first-ever crewed flight.

The mission was only supposed to last about a week but issues with the spacecraft’s thrusters as well as a helium leak has forced engineers to put off a return flight until they can be certain that the Starliner is up to it.

Recommended Videos

As part of work to try to understand the current state of the Starliner, NASA conducted a hot fire test several days ago involving the Starliner’s thrusters, which are vital for putting the spacecraft into the correct trajectory for entering Earth’s atmosphere when it finally brings home crew members Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore.

In a new update shared on Wednesday, Boeing Space said: “Practiced, prepared, checked out, refilled, and inspected — the Starliner team is proceeding through checklists to be ready for return when a date is chosen.”

Tuesday was spent going through procedures for the undocking process, with teams on the ground occupying their consoles in the Mission Control Center in Houston and in Boeing’s Mission Control Center (BMCC) at Kennedy Space Center.

“On Sunday, the Starliner and NASA teams worked together in Boeing’s Avionics and Software Integration Lab (ASIL) to develop, test, and deliver updated data parameters for potential returns throughout August,” Boeing said. “The crew also entered their spacecraft Monday to refill its water systems and to pressure check their spacesuits.”

Williams and Wilmore also completed a routine exterior inspection of Starliner using the robotic Canadarm located outside the space station.

Notably, the Starliner’s batteries were originally cleared for 45 days in space, but engineers have now said that the batteries are good f0r 90 days. That limit will be up toward the end of August, so we should expect a resolution to the ongoing issue in the next few weeks.

There are a number of possible outcomes. NASA could deem the Starliner safe for a crewed return and proceed as planned. Alternatively, the space agency may decide, out of an abundance of caution, to bring the Starliner home crewless. In that case, Williams and Wilmore will either have to hitch a ride with a SpaceX Crew Dragon that’s currently docked at the ISS, or wait for SpaceX to send an empty Crew Dragon to collect them. NASA has insisted that the two astronauts are not stranded.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch the Starliner spacecraft star in its own aurora video
Boeing's Starliner capsule docked at the ISS.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner launched successfully atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on June 5, safely delivering NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the International Space Station (ISS) the following day.

The Starliner, on its first crewed flight to orbit, was originally scheduled for a stay lasting just over a week. But in recent days, NASA announced the spacecraft would stay at the ISS until June 22 to finalize departure planning and operations, and also to carry out engine tests to evaluate the performance of thrusters, some of which played up during the Starliner’s final approach to the ISS on June 6.

Read more
Starliner astronauts give first tour of the docked spacecraft
Boeing's Starliner capsule docked at the ISS.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have given space fans a tour of Boeing’s Starliner capsule, which is currently docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

The pair traveled to the ISS aboard the Starliner in the spacecraft’s first crewed flight, which launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a ULA Atlas V rocket on Wednesday. The vehicle docked with the orbital outpost the following day.

Read more
Boeing Starliner arrives safely at the ISS, but it sprung more leaks along the way
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard, approaches the International Space Station for an autonomous docking as it orbited 257 miles above the South Pacific Ocean.

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard, approaches the International Space Station for an autonomous docking as it orbited 257 miles above the South Pacific Ocean. NASA Television

Boeing's Starliner has completed its first crewed journey to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams following its dramatic launch yesterday. The Starliner docked with this ISS at 1:34 p.m. ET, after a journey of just over 24 hours from its launch from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Read more