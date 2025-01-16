 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft crash to Earth

By

SpaceX nailed the landing of its first-stage Super Heavy booster during the seventh test of its mighty Starship rocket on Thursday, but the upper-stage Starship spacecraft suffered what SpaceX likes to call a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” (in regular-speak, it blew up) soon after stage-separation.

A short while later, clips started appearing on social media apparently showing bits of the uncrewed Starship falling back to Earth near the Turks and Caicos Islands about 1,600 miles (2,600 km) east of the rocket’s launch site near Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX chief Elon Musk reposted one of them, saying: “Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!” However, it was later reported that the FAA had to divert a number of flights in the area to ensure aircraft were kept away from the descending debris. It’s also currently unknown if any of the debris reached land or if all of it landed in the sea.

Recommended Videos

Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed! ✨
pic.twitter.com/nn3PiP8XwG

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2025

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Another video showed events from a different angle:

Starship Flight 7 breaking up and re-entering over Turks and Caicos pic.twitter.com/iuQ0YAy17O

&mdash; Alex D. (@adavenport354) January 16, 2025

“Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn,” the spaceflight company said in a post on X. “Teams will continue to review data from today’s flight test to better understand root cause.”

It added: “With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will help us improve Starship’s reliability.”

During the live-stream commentary on SpaceX’s X account, Dan Huot said that the Starship spacecraft “successfully separated,” adding: “We did see that hot staging maneuver and we did see all six of Ship’s engines on the way uphill during its ascent, but as we were getting to the end of that ascent and burn we saw engines dropping out on telemetry, and we have since lost contact with the Ship. At this point, we are assuming that the ship has been lost.”

Meanwhile, SpaceX managed to bring home the first-stage for a second time, achieving a spectacular landing back at the launch tower using giant mechanical arms to secure the booster above the ground. The breathtaking maneuver allows SpaceX to reuse the rocket multiple times, thereby reducing launch costs. Once fully tested, NASA and SpaceX will use the Starship for crew and cargo flights to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
January features two major rocket launches to look out for
The Super Heavy booster's Raptor engines powering the Starship's launch on November 19, 2024.

Last year was a busy one for space missions, and 2025 looks set to be no different.

The continued development of new rockets will feature heavily over the next 12 months. Heading into the new year, SpaceX, for example, is aiming to really ramp up the launch rate of its next-generation Starship rocket.

Read more
Relive SpaceX’s most spectacular moment of 2024
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster being caught by the launch tower for the first time.

SpaceX has had a busy and memorable year, conducting more Falcon 9 missions than ever and making tangible progress with the development of its next-generation Starship vehicle, the most powerful rocket ever to fly.

The most notable of the Starship test missions came on October 13 when SpaceX’s launch tower “caught” the returning Super Heavy booster on the very first attempt.

Read more
SpaceX has smashed a record that it set last year
A Falcon 9 rocket launches from California.

SpaceX has had its busiest year yet for rocket launches.

The spaceflight company led by Elon Musk has so far conducted 129 Falcon 9 launches, two Falcon Heavy launches, and three Starship launches. Three more Falcon 9 missions are planned before the end of the year, making for a grand total of 137 launches for 2024 -- way more than the 98 launches achieved in 2023.

Read more