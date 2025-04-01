Earth takes on ‘eyeball’ vibes from space

The blue marble and the blue planet are both well-known descriptions of the rock that is our home. But “Earthly eyeball”? That’s a new one.

But when viewed through the International Space Station’s Cupola module, that’s exactly how it looks — according to NASA astronaut Don Pettit.

Pettit posted his striking footage on social media on Tuesday. The American astronaut used a wide-angle lens to get the entirety of the seven-window Cupola module in the video, using the panels to frame Earth in a way that makes it look rather like — you guessed it — an eyeball.

https://twitter.com/astro_Pettit/status/1906925056493494528

The image is just the latest in a string of impressive imagery shared by Pettit during his six-month stay aboard the space station.

Currently NASA’s oldest serving astronaut, the 69-year-old ISS inhabitant has become adept at capturing dramatic star trails using long exposures. Pettit has also shared some breathtaking shots of aurora as seen from way above Earth, and also managed to capture a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on its homeward journey at the end of the historic Polaris Dawn mission, which included the first commercial spacewalk.

Other photos by Pettit make parts of Earth resemble an artist’s canvas, including this remarkable image of rivers in the Amazon basin, and this one showing the Betsiboka River estuary in Madagascar.

Fans of Pettit’s space-based photography will be sad to learn that the astronaut will be heading back to terra firma this month.

Speaking last year about why he enjoys taking photos from 250 miles up, Pettit said: “Images from space help tell the story to people on Earth that don’t have the opportunity to go into space,” adding that alongside capturing memories of his time in orbit, “the photographs help complete the story of what it means for human beings to expand into space and expand into this frontier.”