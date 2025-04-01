 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

Earth takes on ‘eyeball’ vibes from space

By
Our planet as viewed through the space station's seven-window Cupola module.
Don Pettit/NASA

The blue marble and the blue planet are both well-known descriptions of the rock that is our home. But “Earthly eyeball”? That’s a new one.

But when viewed through the International Space Station’s Cupola module, that’s exactly how it looks — according to NASA astronaut Don Pettit.

Recommended Videos

Pettit posted his striking footage on social media on Tuesday. The American astronaut used a wide-angle lens to get the entirety of the seven-window Cupola module in the video, using the panels to frame Earth in a way that makes it look rather like — you guessed it — an eyeball.

https://twitter.com/astro_Pettit/status/1906925056493494528

The image is just the latest in a string of impressive imagery shared by Pettit during his six-month stay aboard the space station.

Related

Currently NASA’s oldest serving astronaut, the 69-year-old ISS inhabitant has become adept at capturing dramatic star trails using long exposures. Pettit has also shared some breathtaking shots of aurora as seen from way above Earth, and also managed to capture a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on its homeward journey at the end of the historic Polaris Dawn mission, which included the first commercial spacewalk.

Other photos by Pettit make parts of Earth resemble an artist’s canvas, including this remarkable image of rivers in the Amazon basin, and this one showing the Betsiboka River estuary in Madagascar.

Fans of Pettit’s space-based photography will be sad to learn that the astronaut will be heading back to terra firma this month.

Speaking last year about why he enjoys taking photos from 250 miles up, Pettit said: “Images from space help tell the story to people on Earth that don’t have the opportunity to go into space,” adding that alongside capturing memories of his time in orbit, “the photographs help complete the story of what it means for human beings to expand into space and expand into this frontier.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Astronaut’s stunning photo would look just fine in an art gallery
A star trail captured from the ISS.

In his final days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in a mission that’s lasted six months, American astronaut Don Pettit has posted a sublime shot that wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery.

The extraordinary image was captured through a window of a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft docked at the ISS, and shows star trails and city lights on Earth some 250 miles below.

Read more
Watch how astronauts train for the space station’s microgravity
ESA's aircraft for astronaut training.

The main difference between life on the International Space Station (ISS) and life here on terra firma is microgravity, which forces you to float around rather than walk.

To prepare newbie astronauts for such conditions, NASA, or in this case, the European Space Agency (ESA), takes new astronauts on special flights that are able to imitate -- albeit briefly -- the space station's microgravity environment. The important training enables the astronauts to get used to moving, working, and even jumping in microgravity. If they get really good, they'll be able to dance, too.

Read more
Astronaut’s jaw-dropping photo shows a different kind of ‘aurora’
The so-called "Thai aurora" as seen from the space station.

Forget seeing the Great Wall of China from space. Everyone now knows that that’s a falsehood -- unless, of course, you have an astronaut peering through a high-powered lens. But one thing you can definitely see from space are the fishing boats of Thailand.

Current space station astronaut Don Pettit has just shared a striking long-exposure image that shows the boats’ green lights streaking through the frame. The top of the photo also shows part of the space station as well as star streaks in the background.

Read more