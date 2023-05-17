 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Virgin Galactic sets date for first fully crewed rocket trip since 2021

Trevor Mogg
By

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic is just days away from what should be its final fully crewed test flight before a commercial launch this summer.

The team has announced that it’s currently targeting Thursday, May 25, for a mission that will see four crewmembers blasted to the edge of space aboard the rocket-powered VSS Unity plane.

Recommended Videos

A video released by Virgin Galactic on Wednesday introduces those who will be settling into their aircraft seats next week for a ride they’ll never forget.

Related

Beth Moses, Luke Mays, Jamila Gilbert, and Christopher Huie will depart Spaceport America in New Mexico aboard VSS Unity, which itself will be carried to an altitude of around 50,000 feet by the larger VMS Eve aircraft.

When Eve releases Unity, the plane will immediately fire up its rocket engine, powering the crew to a peak altitude of around 282,000 feet (53.4 miles/86 km), about 9 miles short of the Kármán line, which is widely regarded as where space begins.

Here, flying more than seven times higher than a commercial passenger jet, the crew will have a few minutes to enjoy the spectacular views of Earth while floating around the cabin during a short period of weightlessness. The occupants will then return to their seats for what should be a relaxing ride back to base.

Getting this far has been far from smooth for Virgin Galactic. An in-flight breakup in 2014 that killed pilot Michael Alsbury set the project back by several years, while more recently various other issues have also impacted the schedule.

But after much work, Virgin Galactic now believes it can launch a commercial service in late June and begin serving the hundreds of people who’ve already handed over big bucks — up to $450,000 each — for the trip of a lifetime.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Virgin Galactic delays commercial launch of space tourism service
Virgin Galactic's space plane heading to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic has delayed the commercial launch of its suborbital space tourism service due to "escalating supply chain and labor constraints."

The company said that rather than launching the service toward the end of this year as it had planned, it now expects to put the first paying passengers aboard its rocket-powered spaceplane in the first quarter of 2023.

Read more
NASA sets new date for first launchpad test of its mega moon rocket
NASA's mega moon rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA will have a third go at conducting a launchpad test of its next-generation moon rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, April 9.

This is despite the emergence of another technical issue that NASA is now working to resolve.

Read more
Elon Musk predicts date for first crewed landing on Mars
humans on mars nasa concept

Elon Musk believes humans will make it to Mars before the end of this decade.

The SpaceX boss tweeted his prediction on Wednesday in response to a message asking when the first crewed landing might take place. Musk replied, “2029.”

Read more