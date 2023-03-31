 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Virgin Orbit lays off most staff over funding struggles

Trevor Mogg
By

Virgin Orbit has laid off most of its staff after failing to secure a funding lifeline to continue with the development of its space solutions business.

In comments reported by CNBC, Dan Hart, the company’s CEO, told employees at a meeting on Thursday that Virgin Orbit would cease operations “for the foreseeable future.”

Related Videos

Hart added that the company had “no choice but to implement immediate, dramatic, and extremely painful changes,” which include laying off 85% of Virgin Orbit’s employees, equal to about 675 positions. This will also cost the company money as the severance payments are estimated to total $8.8 million.

Related

The development, laid out in a securities filing dated March 30, isn’t a major surprise as Virgin Orbit has been seeking funding for some time. The challenging search led to the company furloughing all of its staff earlier this month while it looked for a cash injection, although in recent weeks some of those furloughed employees had reportedly returned to work.

Virgin Orbit had been developing a system that delivers small satellites to low-Earth orbit for businesses and governments, and hoped to position itself as a rival to the likes of SpaceX and Rocket Lab.

But instead of launching the satellites on rockets launched from the ground, Virgin Orbit used a modified Boeing 747 aircraft that fitted the rocket and its payload beneath a wing before launching it from an altitude of around 35,000 feet.

This gave Virgin Orbit the advantage of being able to launch missions from any location in the world with little more than a suitable runway, with launches also possible in the kind of poor weather conditions that might delay a ground-based mission.

Virgin Orbit completed four successful missions since the first one in January 2021, but suffered a setback in January when a launch effort in the U.K. ended in failure with the loss of nine satellites belonging to a number of commercial customers.

In what was reportedly an emotional address, Hart told staff on Thursday: “This company, this team, all of you, mean a hell of a lot to me. And I have not, and will not, stop supporting you, whether you’re here on the journey or if you’re elsewhere.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Virgin Galactic grounded by FAA investigation into off-course flight
Virgin Galactic's spaceplane soaring to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic flights have been grounded while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigates its previous flight, which carried founder Richard Branson to the edge of space on July 11.

There were issues with the trajectory of that flight that have only recently come to light, as detailed in a New Yorker article that was published this week. The article states that, during the flight, the SpaceShipTwo craft VSS Unity veered off course and pilots saw a caution light that their flight path was too shallow. Although the flight took off and landed without any issues, this report suggests that had the pilots not managed to correct the issue, they could have had to make a risky emergency landing.

Read more
Virgin Galactic: Final chance to win free flight to edge of space
Virgin Galactic's space plane heading to the edge of space.

If you fancy a trip to the edge of space with Virgin Galactic but don't quite have the $450,000 to make it happen, then how about a free flight in exchange for a small (or big) charitable donation?

Let us explain. After sending its founder Richard Branson to 282,000 feet above Earth in a recent flight to publicize its upcoming space tourism service, Virgin Galactic announced a raffle offering free seats to a winner and a guest for a future ride aboard its VSS Unity spaceplane.

Read more
Virgin Galactic video shows off weightless experience in spaceplane
Passengers aboard Virgin Galactic's spaceplane experiencing microgravity conditions.

Virgin Galactic launched its first fully crewed trip to the edge of space on Sunday, July 11, with company founder Richard Branson one of four passengers taking a seat aboard the VSS Unity spaceplane.

The 15-minute experience offered us the best look yet at how a Virgin Galactic space tourism ride will unfold when the company starts accepting paying passengers in 2022.

Read more