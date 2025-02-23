 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch one of the wackiest ‘science experiments’ ever to take place in space

By
NASA astronaut Don Pettit tries to put on pants without touching them.
Screenshot NASA

In what some may describe as the most important microgravity experiment ever to have taken place on the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronaut Don Pettit has attempted to enter a pair of pants without lifting a finger — by floating into them.

Pettit, who is better known for his outstanding space photography than pants-based resarch, shared several videos on his social media feed over the weekend that showed him trying to answer a couple of intriguing questions regarding pants in space.

Recommended Videos

The first asked: “Is it possible to put on a pair of pants two legs at a time?” Back on terra firma, the pull of Earth’s gravity means that donning a pair of pants can be a cumbersome affair, an act rarely done with grace, and which sometimes even demands a seated position, depending on your balancing skills.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In his first video (below), Pettit is seen floating toward his pants, steadying himself before grabbing the garment, raising both his legs, and then slipping into both trouser legs at the same time. Trying this maneuver on Earth would likely result in hospitalization, but in space, in the microgravity conditions that are present on the ISS, Pettit is able to complete the task with aplomb.

Two legs at a time! pic.twitter.com/EHDOkIBigA

&mdash; Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) February 21, 2025

A short while later, in response to requests from some of his social media followers, Pettit attempts to enter his pants in one single maneuver, hands free. You’ll have to watch the footage (below) to see if he manages to achieve the feat.

OK; you all asked if this was possible….. pic.twitter.com/sMmJJtQNMy

&mdash; Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) February 23, 2025

Pettit has been on the space station since September. For much of that time, he’s been dazzling earthlings with his remarkable photography skills, sharing sublime images of Earth and beyond. He’s also taken time out to talk about his love of photography and what it’s like to capture images from space. Maybe he’ll soon offer some insight into what it’s like to undertake wacky science research in microgravity conditions, too.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Enjoy the incredible experience of flying over an aurora
An aurora viewed from the space station in January 2025.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have been treated to another spectacular light show in the form of an aurora dancing above Earth.

The stunning phenomenon was captured recently by NASA astronaut Don Pettit as the space station passed over the aurora at an altitude of about 250 miles.

Read more
Astronaut’s ‘glowing fingernail clipping’ is actually the moon
A waning crescent moon as seen from the space station.

Don Pettit is on a roll. Just days after sharing a breathtaking shot of Earth, the American astronaut has followed up with an equally stunning shot of a waning crescent moon, or, as Pettit put it: “a glowing fingernail clipping in the sky.”

https://x.com/astro_Pettit/status/1875484788167209031

Read more
Astronaut’s first photo of 2025 is a real stunner
An aurora viewed from the space station.

NASA astronaut Don Pettit has started 2025 with a stunning Earth photo that he described as a “New Year’s light show.”

Pettit captured the amazing image from the International Space Station (ISS), where he’s been living and working since September in his fourth trip to space.

Read more