 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch SpaceX’s Starship splash down in Indian Ocean at end of fifth test

By

SpaceX’s Super Heavy rocket was the star of the show during last week’s test flight after being successfully caught by the launch tower’s giant mechanical arms at the first attempt.

Minutes earlier, the Super Heavy booster had deployed the upper-stage Starship spacecraft to orbit as part of the fifth test flight of the world’s most powerful rocket.

Recommended Videos

While we’ve heard less about it, the spacecraft also enjoyed a wild ride, coasting to the other side of the world from the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, before performing a landing burn and coming down in the Indian Ocean. Even better, it descended precisely to SpaceX’s targeted landing spot, with a camera-equipped buoy in place to record its final burn and splashdown about 65 minutes after launch. You can watch Starship’s final moments in the video below:

Related

Starship flip maneuver and landing burn on its fifth flight test. Vehicle improvements ensured flaps were protected from high heating, resulting in a controlled entry and high accuracy splashdown at the targeted area in the Indian Ocean pic.twitter.com/nLIQLLVMv1

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 18, 2024

“Starship executed another successful hot-staging separation, igniting its six Raptor engines and completing ascent into outer space,” the Elon Musk-led company said in a message accompanying the recently shared footage. “It coasted along its planned trajectory to the other side of the planet before executing a controlled reentry, passing through the phases of peak heating and maximum aerodynamic pressure, before executing a flip, landing burn, and splashdown at its target area in the Indian Ocean.”

In a post on its website, SpaceX said the team behind the Starship’s most recent test flight should “take pride in the engineering feat they just accomplished. The world witnessed what the future will look like when Starship starts carrying crew and cargo to destinations on Earth, the moon, Mars, and beyond.”

In an upcoming test flight, SpaceX said it plans to catch the Starship spacecraft in the same way that it secured the Super Heavy booster during its most recent test. The spacecraft also has the capability of landing upright on the ground, a feat it will have to perform when it reaches other celestial bodies, including the moon as part of the Artemis III mission currently scheduled for 2026 and which will involve returning humans to the lunar surface.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
SpaceX Crew-9 mission launches to ISS carrying two astronauts
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov onboard, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon craft has launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida carrying two new crew members to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch had been delayed a number of times, most recently due to Hurricane Helene, but lifted off successfully at 1:17 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 28.

The spacecraft, carried by a Falcon 9 rocket and launched from Space Launch Complex-40, carries NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov as members of the Crew-9 mission. It is unusual for a Dragon to launch carrying just two crew members, as it typically carries crews of four. In this case, the spare seats are reserved for the homeward journey of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams who are currently on the ISS after having traveled there on the first crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner.

Read more
SpaceX’s Starlink service just hit a new customer milestone
A Starlink dish.

Starlink satellites being deployed by SpaceX. SpaceX / SpaceX

SpaceX has revealed that its internet-from-space Starlink service now has 4 million customers globally.

Read more
SpaceX recreates iconic New York City photo with Starship workers
SpaceX engineers high above the company's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX has given a shout-out to some of its engineers as the company prepares for its first attempt at "catching" a first-stage Super Heavy booster as it returns to Earth.

In a message accompanying two images that recreate the iconic Lunch Atop a Skyscraper photo taken in New York City in 1932, SpaceX said on X (formerly Twitter) that the engineers have spent “years” preparing for the booster catch, a feat that it’s planning to try for the first time with the upcoming fifth test flight of the Starship. It also included a photo of how the first-stage Super Heavy booster will look when clasped between the tower’s giant mechanical arms after launching the upper-stage Starship spacecraft to orbit.

Read more