 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

You can watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse even if it’s cloudy

Trevor Mogg
By
LIVE: Total Lunar Eclipse - November 08, 2022

With the next total lunar eclipse not taking place until March 2025, few people will want to miss Tuesday’s opportunity to witness this awe-inspiring celestial event.

A total eclipse takes place when Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon. The lack of direct sunlight casts a shadow across our nearest neighbor. As the shadow moves across the moon, it creates what is known as an “umbra” where the light is completely blocked, and also a “penumbra” where the light is partially blocked.

The highlight, however, must surely be watching as the moon gradually appears in a reddish color, a gorgeous phenomenon caused by the refraction of light passing through Earth’s atmosphere.

If you’re located in the Americas, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Eastern Europe, clear skies will give you a good view of Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse, though unfortunately folks in Western Europe and Africa will miss out … but there’s still a way to see it.

So, for anyone in Western Europe and Africa, or for people in places where cloud cover obscures the view, you can simply hop online to watch the total lunar eclipse. OK, it’s not quite the same, but at least it enables you to still witness this rare event in real time.

To watch the total lunar eclipse as it happens, use the video player embedded at the top of this page. The feed will go live on Tuesday morning at 1 a.m. PT (4 a.m. ET/9 a.m. GMT). At this time, Earth’s shadow will begin to fall on the moon, with totality occurring about 75 minutes later. A number of expert contributors from around the world will offer commentary and explanations as the eclipse passes through its various stages.

Able to watch the lunar eclipse by gazing skyward? Then check out this Digital Trends article for more information.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA’s CAPSTONE satellite maneuver sends spacecraft on its way to lunar orbit
nasa cubesat lunar orbit capstone 2 1
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft captured this week’s lunar eclipse from space
This illustration shows the Lucy spacecraft passing one of the Trojan Asteroids near Jupiter.
This is how the lunar eclipse looked from space
A lunar eclipse as seen from the space station.
How to watch tonight’s lunar eclipse, online or in person
A telescopic visualization of the total lunar eclipse, happening May 15-16, 2022.
How to watch this week’s solar eclipse in person or online
Partial eclipse of the Sun, 20 July 1982. Captured from Harefield in the UK.
Space station forced to dodge orbital debris on Monday night
The International Space Station’s solar arrays provide power for the orbiting laboratory. NASA will install a total of six new roll out solar arrays in front of the existing arrays at 1A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, and 4B to augment the power. During the Aug. 24 spacewalk, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will install the modification kit on the 4A power channel, where the next new roll out solar array will be installed in 2022.
SpaceX unveils Starlink internet service for moving vehicles
A Starlink dish on a moving vehicle.
SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket
Elon Musk shares stunning image of Starlink rocket launch
A Falcon 9 rocket on its way to orbit.
The Pillars of Creation look spooky in new James Webb image
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s mid-infrared view of the Pillars of Creation strikes a chilling tone. Thousands of stars that exist in this region disappear – and seemingly endless layers of gas and dust become the centerpiece.
Perseverance rover to drop off samples for return to Earth
This annotated image from NASA’s Perseverance shows the location of the first sample depot – where the Mars rover will deposit a group of sample tubes for possible future return to Earth – in an area of Jezero Crater called Three Forks. The image was taken Aug. 29, 2022.
Enormous meteor strike blows 500 foot-wide crater into Martian surface
Illustration of an impact causing surface waves to spread across Mars.
See the ‘quiet’ of the sun’s corona in Solar Orbiter footage
The ESA-led Solar Orbiter mission has experienced its second close encounter with the Sun. It is delivering more stunning data, and at higher resolution than ever before.