LIVE: Total Lunar Eclipse - November 08, 2022

With the next total lunar eclipse not taking place until March 2025, few people will want to miss Tuesday’s opportunity to witness this awe-inspiring celestial event.

A total eclipse takes place when Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon. The lack of direct sunlight casts a shadow across our nearest neighbor. As the shadow moves across the moon, it creates what is known as an “umbra” where the light is completely blocked, and also a “penumbra” where the light is partially blocked.

The highlight, however, must surely be watching as the moon gradually appears in a reddish color, a gorgeous phenomenon caused by the refraction of light passing through Earth’s atmosphere.

If you’re located in the Americas, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Eastern Europe, clear skies will give you a good view of Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse, though unfortunately folks in Western Europe and Africa will miss out … but there’s still a way to see it.

So, for anyone in Western Europe and Africa, or for people in places where cloud cover obscures the view, you can simply hop online to watch the total lunar eclipse. OK, it’s not quite the same, but at least it enables you to still witness this rare event in real time.

To watch the total lunar eclipse as it happens, use the video player embedded at the top of this page. The feed will go live on Tuesday morning at 1 a.m. PT (4 a.m. ET/9 a.m. GMT). At this time, Earth’s shadow will begin to fall on the moon, with totality occurring about 75 minutes later. A number of expert contributors from around the world will offer commentary and explanations as the eclipse passes through its various stages.

Able to watch the lunar eclipse by gazing skyward? Then check out this Digital Trends article for more information.

