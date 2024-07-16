Van life has the potential to be very simple, but if you’re not prepared, it could become difficult quickly. Consider the modern appliances you use to cook. Depending on where you stop, you can’t always make a campfire, which means you’ll need a burner of some kind. But you’ll also need a power source capable of supporting that burner and any other devices or small appliances you may want to use, such as camp lighting. In a camper van, you typically don’t have that power handy unless you’ve outfitted your setup with a portable power station like the Bluetti AC200L — the ideal camper van companion.

Campers will love the expansive 2,048-watt-hour capacity and 1,200 watts of solar input, allowing you to charge via solar relatively quickly. But also the fact that it’s modular and expandable up to 4,096 watt-hours with a single B230 expansion battery, or up to 8,192 watt-hours with two B300 expansion batteries. Why? Because you can increase the power capacity at any time to handle more devices or appliances or to extend the power time of the station as needed. Basically, that allows you to equip your camper van or makeshift camp with as much power as you could possibly need. Plus, the AC200L’s 1.6x power output is above the traditional rate, 2.4x charging speed and lower noise levels add more to love about it.

Learn More

Why Bluetti AC200L is the best power station for camper vans

The Bluetti AC200L is explicitly designed to offer reliable power for longer periods of time. It even ensures continuous operation of household appliances when used as a backup power solution, with a 20ms UPS or uninterruptible power supply. Connect one of the expansion batteries, or several, for even longer power reliability. But outside of a household or backup situation, the AC200L is super portable, modular with options to expand the capacity at anytime, and easy to stow or transport. That versatility and scalability are what make it one of the best power stations for camper vans.

Imagine stowing a fully capable power station — with a massive capacity of 8,192 watt-hours — in the trunk of your van. It’s absolutely possible with the AC200L. You can fit the power station, expansion batteries, and solar panels, along with all the necessary cables, and it won’t take up that much room. Even just the AC200L by itself offers 2,048 watt-hours of power, enough for about 46 charges of a 100-watt laptop or up to 70 hours of a 60-watt cooling fan.

Moreover, it charges fast, replenishing up to 80% capacity in just 45 minutes with AC power. That’s one of the fastest charging times in the entire category of 2-kilowatt-hour power stations. Solar power is relatively fast, too, thanks to a 1,200-watt solar input. So, if you stop off the beaten path for a couple of hours, you can charge up the station before hitting the road again.

Of course, the AC200L’s best feature is what makes it such a great RV or camper van companion. When paired with a D40, it transforms into a high-efficiency DC power source. It can provide a seamless 12-volt charging option for RV batteries, surveillance equipment, routers and networking gear, speakers, radios, and much more. It essentially turns your RV or camper van into a fully-powered home.

Learn More

Hit the road, Jack, and don’t look back

Bluetti is participating in the Prime Day sales at Amazon from July 16 to July 21, which should come as no surprise since they do pretty much every year. But this year, there are some incredible deals available, especially for the AC200L. For example, the will be $1,299, normally $2,499, saving you $1200. If you just want the only, that will be $1,199 instead of $1,999, saving you $800. Or how about the expansion battery together for $2,299 instead of $3,798, saving you $1,499.

If you’re interested in a portable power station, expansion batteries for your existing station, or accessories like solar panels, we highly recommend browsing the sale. There’s much more available than just some great deals on the AC200L.