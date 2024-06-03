 Skip to main content
Fun Fact: Dish lets you skip commercials on primetime shows

Man watching NFL on Dish.
Dish

Watching TV and then getting slammed with a commercial has to be one of the most immersion-breaking, frustrating, sad moments in all of our leisure hours. And it is often the worst during programming that comes on during primetime hours. The programming that just so happens to be what we actually want to watch. But there are ways to get around it, such as via Dish’s AutoHop feature, which takes programming from your DVR and filters out the ads automatically. In this way, you can keep watching your favorite shows without that frustrating pause forced upon you in between every scene change. It’s just one of the features that makes a broadcaster like Dish compete well against the best TV antennas for local stations. Tap the button below to learn more about Dish or keep reading to see every part of the AutoHop feature explained.

What is Dish AutoHop?

AutoHop is an incredibly easy to use feature that comes part of the Dish Hopper 3 experience. Your Dish hopper comes with the ability to record and save up to 2,000 hours of DVR programming for you to watch at any time. There’s a further feature called PrimeTime Anytime that allows you to record up to three hours of primetime programming on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC each night. At some point starting in the wee hours of the following morning, select primetime programs from these networks will start to work with the AutoHop feature, giving you a full week to watch them.

When you watch these programs, you’ll eventually arrive at a point where a commercial break would have occurred. From here, you’ll be given the option to engage AutoHop for that program. With this option turned on, further commercials will be removed from the program for you, requiring no further action. You won’t need to press any buttons to skip forward or do any further confirmations.

To get access to this feature, you will need to be a Dish member. Check out the packages they have available, which include 100s of channels and 1,000s of on demand titles at your fingertips, by tapping the button below.

Get 50% off these incredible scent diffusers to luxuriate your living space
Hotel Collection scent diffuser with unique oils on sale

An excellent and convenient way to fill your home with luxurious, aromatic scents is to employ a diffuser, an electronic device that turns perfume-like oils into mist and disperses it into the surrounding air, in this case, the air in your living space or home. Hotel Collection is our favorite place to shop for new diffusers, supplies like oils, and other notable accessories. And wouldn't you know it? Right now, they're offering 50% off large diffusers when you use code JUSTFORYOU50 at checkout. That remarkable deal allows you to save half of the biggest diffusers from Hotel Collection, like the Penthouse or the Presidential models. They offer coverage for areas from 1,200 square feet up to 6,000 square feet, which means your entire home will smell splendid. Act soon because the deal will be over before you know it.
Why you should buy a Hotel Collection scent diffuser for your home
You deserve a true sanctuary to come home to. Not just one that is clean and inviting but also smells divine, like the scent of homecooked baking, fresh linens, or . You know, the kind of encapsulating scents befitting of an elegant hotel -- only within the comfort of your home. That's precisely what Hotel Collection diffusers and scents can bring into your livable spaces.

Starting with the diffusers that make it all happen, there are a variety of options, from small, like the Studio Pro Scent Diffuser, which covers up to 600 square feet, to extra-large, like the Double Presidential Scent Diffuser, which covers up to 6,00 square feet. Whatever the size of your home, property, or living space, from condos to mansions, Hotel Collection has you covered.

Anker’s Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds are next-level sleep aids to block out noise
Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds worn while sleeping on side

If you had asked me years ago what kind of earbuds I'd be wearing while I sleep, I would have called you crazy. To sleep, I need silence, and anytime someone has a TV or tablet on or makes any noise, it makes me restless. With two kids and a wife who are all loud sleepers, it's safe to say I often have trouble sleeping. Believe it or not, there are earbuds for that. Anker's Soundcore Sleep A20 TWS earbuds, for example, are the second generation of its sleep-aid product. They're specifically designed to be worn while you sleep, thanks to a sleek form factor that doesn't protrude out of your ears or create discomfort while resting your pretty little head -- they're meant for side sleepers.

They also purportedly offer much more substantial snoring reduction than the previous generation via soft ear tips and ear wings that help block out ambient noise. If you like a little background audio, they pair with a mobile device that’s using the Soundcore app and allow you to play sound effects to serenade your slumber. A 4-point noise masking system uses not just the twin-seal ear tips and wings but also masking sounds and smart volume controls to drown out distracting noises. If you snore or your partner snores, it won't wake you up anymore as long as you're wearing these.

This BLUETTI portable power station is truly weatherproof
Man using BLUETTI AC240 portable power station while camping to cook

It seems like we're covering a new BLUETTI launch here at Digital Trends every month, but that's okay. Thanks to the brand's excellent products, innovative advancements, and great features, people all over can access reliable power. Its latest launch, the BLUETTI AC240, is an IP65-rated weatherproof portable power station that delivers a comprehensive energy solution for outdoor enthusiasts, first responders, and beyond. Protected against dust, water, and elements, this expandable station creates an uninterrupted power source in any environment at any time. Moreover, it empowers users to stay connected, even with power-hungry devices, to tackle demanding tasks regardless of the current weather, environment, or location. Right now, you can save big by taking advantage of Early Bird pricing.
Why you should buy the BLUETTI AC240 all-weather portable power station

Imagine for a moment that you're camping with your family, hiking through the great outdoors, or even taking a long, scenic road trip through the countryside. In all of these situations, even when you're off-grid, you'll still need reliable access to power to charge your phone and tablet(s) and power up other electronics -- like a coffee maker when you wake up in the morning. Of course, power stations and power outlets don't exist randomly out in the wild. You could use your vehicle, but that will drain the battery and, in some cases, still won't provide enough power for what you want to do. Cue the BLUETTI AC240 portable power station and devices like it.

