Fun Fact: Dish lets you skip commercials on primetime shows

This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here .

Watching TV and then getting slammed with a commercial has to be one of the most immersion-breaking, frustrating, sad moments in all of our leisure hours. And it is often the worst during programming that comes on during primetime hours. The programming that just so happens to be what we actually want to watch. But there are ways to get around it, such as via Dish’s AutoHop feature, which takes programming from your DVR and filters out the ads automatically. In this way, you can keep watching your favorite shows without that frustrating pause forced upon you in between every scene change. It’s just one of the features that makes a broadcaster like Dish compete well against the best TV antennas for local stations. Tap the button below to learn more about Dish or keep reading to see every part of the AutoHop feature explained.

What is Dish AutoHop?

AutoHop is an incredibly easy to use feature that comes part of the Dish Hopper 3 experience. Your Dish hopper comes with the ability to record and save up to 2,000 hours of DVR programming for you to watch at any time. There’s a further feature called PrimeTime Anytime that allows you to record up to three hours of primetime programming on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC each night. At some point starting in the wee hours of the following morning, select primetime programs from these networks will start to work with the AutoHop feature, giving you a full week to watch them.

When you watch these programs, you’ll eventually arrive at a point where a commercial break would have occurred. From here, you’ll be given the option to engage AutoHop for that program. With this option turned on, further commercials will be removed from the program for you, requiring no further action. You won’t need to press any buttons to skip forward or do any further confirmations.

To get access to this feature, you will need to be a Dish member. Check out the packages they have available, which include 100s of channels and 1,000s of on demand titles at your fingertips, by tapping the button below.