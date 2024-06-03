 Skip to main content
Here’s why Dish provides the ultimate basketball viewing experience for fans

A photo of the OKC Thunder basketball court.
OKC Thunder

We’re willing to bet that one of the best features for sports fans and the most innovative is the multi-feed viewing function that allows you to watch up to four games on a single screen. Forget trying to buy and install a ton of TVs in your game room or living room. Now, you only need one. The only equipment you need to make it happen is from Dish TV, which will install for free, either same-day or next-day at the latest after you subscribe. As for what games and networks are available, all your favorites are here, like NBA TV, ESPN, NBC Sports, ABC, and TNT. You can even watch college basketball games when the season is going. Don’t dribble endlessly in the backcourt; subscribe and get your equipment installed today so you can watch all the big games.

Why’s Dish TV so great for basketball and sports fans?

Dish multi-view with basketball games on screen.
Dish Network

Well, the programming, for one. You’ll get all the important channels and quite a few extras, too, so you’ll never miss a game. Plus, you can watch anywhere and even take your recorded content on the go. So, if you have to travel and don’t want to miss a game, you can record and watch later. You could even record and watch it when you meet up with your best buds. Dish TV’s Hopper 3 receiver and technology make it one of the most capable DVR-supported systems in the business. You can record up to 16 games at once for a total of 2,000 hours of storage space on the DVR.

Are you worried they won’t have what you need? Don’t worry — you can fully customize your viewing experience when you sign up. For a small fee, you can add bundles that include NBA League Pass, NBA Team Pass, NHL, MLB, and multi-sport packages. But it’s worth noting that you don’t need any of these add-ons if you want to watch the regular NBA basketball season. They’re optional and extra.

Imagine turning your living room or game room into a bar-like atmosphere with up to four games running on a single screen. If guests want to watch another game, this is the perfect way to stream multiples.

And if you need more reason to pick Dish TV over other services, here are some additional features:

  • All of the sports you want to watch available live and streaming
  • Watch up to four games on one screen
  • Whole home entertainment to watch recordings and TV in any room of your house
  • Free voice remote with universal search and a built-in remote finder
  • Wireless receivers are optionally available
  • Stream live TV via the mobile app on up to five devices with a single subscription
  • Gain access to over 80,000 on-demand shows and movies
  • Add-on extra channels and services at any time

Why wait? Sign up so your equipment can be installed today or tomorrow

Free installation and setup. Check. Same-day or next-day service. Check. All necessary equipment without any added fees. Check. All of this, coupled with the great offers Dish Network has available, poses one pressing question: What are you waiting for? The longer you delay signing up, the longer it will take to get your equipment installed so you can tune in to your favorite teams or matchups.

Dish TV has an edge over its competitors. Customers get incredible value, access to innovative technology, and top-notch service. Nationwide availability means you can get Dish Network’s satellite TV service virtually anywhere in the U.S., including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The signal reliability guarantee says you’ll enjoy up to 99% signal uptimes and reliability, or you can get your money back.

It’s the ultimate way to watch live sports, particularly basketball, whether you’re at home or away.

