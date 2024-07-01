 Skip to main content
In partnership with

This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here.

The Laifen Wave toothbrush combines oscillation and vibration for an ultra clean

Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush with charging dock
LaifenTech

One of the biggest innovations in oral care was the move from the average, dumb toothbrush to a more effective electric toothbrush. But electric toothbrushes often use oscillations, circular movements, or vibrations to clean your teeth. What if they did both? That’s the prevailing idea behind the Laifen Wave, the world’s first electric toothbrush to combine high-frequency vibrations with an ultra-wide 60-degree oscillating motion. The vibrations alone deliver up to 66,000 interactions per minute to give you an unmatched, comprehensive clean. The motions also align ideally with dentist-recommended Bass brushing methods, emulating the professional dental care that you’d receive. Usually, you’d think an innovative piece of technology like this was available at a premium cost, but right now. For Prime Day 2024, Laifen is offering up to 35% off on its innovative personal care appliances. More on those deals below.

Buy at LaifenTech Buy at Amazon

Why you should buy the Laifen Wave, an innovative electric toothbrush

Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush three handle variations on tabletop
LaifenTech

The oscillation movement and vibrations work seamlessly to clean your teeth, offering what LaifenTech claims to be “three times” the cleaning performance of traditional electric toothbrushes. That’s impressive, but more rewarding is the clean feeling you’ll have when you’re done brushing your teeth every time.

It is battery-operated, but it supports magnetic fast charging, which can charge the device to full in 2.5 hours and offers up to 30 days of use on that single charge. A flight mode locks the system so it won’t turn on accidentally while traveling and stowed in a bag or luggage. So, you don’t have to worry about that battery dying on you mysteriously.

While brushing, you can customize the experience through three different settings: vibration strength, oscillation range and speed. You can find the most comfortable option for you, and you don’t even have to change it every time you use the brush. The setting you change will remain the default across the three modes, so anytime you’re ready to brush, it’s customized and ready for you. There is an included mobile app that you can use to adjust settings, but if you’d rather do it locally, all you have to do is double-tap the pressure-sensitive button on the handle. It’s been intelligently designed, as you can see, but it’s also simple to use, and since we’re talking about a toothbrush here, that counts for a lot.

The Laifen Wave comes in three variations, with each containing a handle made of different materials, including stainless steel, aluminum alloy, or ABS hard plastic. You can choose which works best for you and your budget. All designs are IPX7 water resistant, so they’re easy to clean when you’re done, too. For me, that’s a big deal because I hate dried globs of toothpaste all over my brush and handle. That’s especially annoying if you’re traveling with the brush, but again, the Laifen Wave is easier to clean than ever.

LaifenTech innovative personal care deals

Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush
LaifenTech

Laifen Wave + Laifen Swift bundle — $143, was $220

For a limited time, the Laifen Wave electric toothbrush and Laifen Swift hair dryer are available in a discounted bundle.

Buy Now

Laifen Wave electric toothbrush — $56, was $70

During the Prime Day sale, from July 16 to July 17, you can save 20% off the Laifen Wave electric toothbrush at both Amazon and LaifenTech.

Buy at LaifenTech Buy at Amazon

Laifen Swift high-speed hair dryer — $98, was $140

From July 7 to July 20, enjoy 30% off the Laifen Swift high-speed hair dryer at Amazon and LaifenTech’s website.

Buy at LaifenTech Buy at Amazon

Topics
Surfshark CleanWeb merges ad blocking and a VPN to stop hidden digital horrors
Surfshark CleanWeb combines a VPN and an ad-blocker for maximum privacy

While one could argue that internet browsing has never been anonymous or completely safe, there's no argument against the point that it's getting worse. Intrusive advertisements, corporate and e-commerce trackers, traffic tied to your home IP address, and phishing scams are just a few of the major headaches waiting for you when you browse. It's device-agnostic, as well. You'll be tracked and bombarded no matter what your device is, from a smartphone to a desktop computer. Worse yet, the tracking jumps between platforms in most cases, which is why you often see advertisements on social media and other websites for products you've viewed in the past. A VPN or virtual private network can help, but it won't stop everything. That is unless you use Surfshark CleanWeb, an excellent and more comprehensive online tool than free ad blockers and most comparable solutions. It blends the support of a powerful ad blocker and a VPN to give you some of the best coverage out there. Let's explore further, and we'll also discuss how you can save over 80% on one-year and two-year plans and get two months free.

 
What can Surfshark CleanWeb block?
Forget about intrusive ads and pop-ups on your devices — the Surfshark ad blocker stops them. It can also prevent annoying video ads on smart TVs, repeated cookie requests and pop-ups from your browser(s), and more. For example, once installed, Surfshark's CleanWeb 2.0 browser extension can warn you to prevent you from visiting malware-filled fake websites and protect you from hidden website data breaches.

Read more
Dish lets you watch cable, Netflix, YouTube, and more in one place
Man watching NFL on Dish.

There are a million streaming services to try these days, with everything from Netflix to Disney having something to offer. Keeping track of all of the bills can be a headache, however, especially for the budget conscious. If you try a ton of services, you might even end up with one that you continue to use but forget to cancel. It would be nice, then, to bundle them all together, from one platform, where you can watch everything side by side. Dish lets you do that with a ton of services, including Netflix, with no special fees. All you need to do is choose add-ons at checkout when you build your bundle. The monthly additional charges for each are clearly displayed and the packages are easy to find, so go ahead and tap the button below to start building your bundle yourself. Or, continue reading for more information and answers to your big questions about switching to Dish.

Why you should try a Dish add-on
Dish add-ons are an optional part of signing up for Dish that makes customizing your package both simple and engaging. No matter what programming you want, you can likely get it from Dish. The premiere add-on has to be Netflix, which gives you the opportunity to pay your Netflix Premium or Netflix Standard bill directly through Dish. Should you like Netflix and want to keep it after you quit Dish, you can, but you'll have to pay then-current rates for Netflix via their own billing program.

Read more
Dish Military Deal: Get a free movie a month and a free upgrade
Man watching NFL on Dish.

It may be a long way from Veteran's Day, but Dish has a special military offer that you can take advantage of right now if you want to watch via Dish satellite TV. Like all Dish offers, you'll thousands of hours of DVR recording, access to Dish Anywhere for live TV on the go, a free dish installation, and locked-in pricing for the next two years. But, unlike typical Dish offers, you'll also get a free premium on demand title each month and get the Stars & Stripes package added to your service, which is a $240 value over the course of two years. Tap the button below to see what Dish has to say about their military offer or keep reading for our in depth analysis of the extras.

Why you should get the military offer for Dish
For starters, you probably already know the deal — if you happen to live off the beaten path, it can be hard to get traditionally good internet or cable service. You can always get a long range TV antenna, but that will only do you so much good and limits you to local channels. In all other cases, a service like Dish is your friend. Dish works anywhere, can also be used as an app for on-the-go live programming, and has live sports programming.

Read more