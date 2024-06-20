 Skip to main content
Best Buy is the best place to get deals on Windows Copilot+PCs and laptops

Man using Windows Copilot PC to work
Microsoft

Windows Copilot is here, available in Windows 11, which means you have the power of AI at your fingertips. Meant to be your productivity companion and a desktop-based virtual assistant all-in-one, Copilot can do things like summarize long articles for you, offer writing or content suggestions, automate tasks to get your work done faster, and much more. Exclusive to Windows 11 PCs, you can call upon the new tech using the Windows logo key and C on your laptop’s keyboard. If that piques your interest, you’ll want to know that Best Buy is running a big promotion right now, offering amazing deals on Windows Copilot+PCs and a free 50-inch TV — for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. That’s right, a great deal on a new laptop, plus a free TV.

Best Buy is the best place to buy a new Windows 11 and Copilot-ready laptop from various Microsoft Surface models, including the Surface Pro, and other PCs from HP, Dell, Samsung, and Lenovo. These laptops are turbocharged with excellent power under the hood, and they offer advanced security, especially with the Copilot support. A high-performance Neural Processing Unit (NPU) handles the AI computing to do things like retrace your OS steps with Recall, upgrade custom sketches with Cocreator, translate your work with live captions, and much more. There are even automatic effects to enhance your video and conference calls and help you look your best, with improved lighting, blurred background distractions and more via Windows Studio Effects.

Why Best Buy?

Windows Copilot PC on carpet on floor used to create content
Microsoft

In addition to great deals and promotions, Best Buy offers many exclusive features that make it one of the best places to acquire your new laptop or Copilot+PC. For example, you can trade in older devices to capitalize on better prices. You can also connect with live support, whether to ask questions about Copilot from experts or get live tech support for your new devices.

That live support will come in handy while you’re learning the ropes and exploring the new AI-powered features.

Great, so what deals?

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Windows Copilot laptop from Best Buy
Best Buy

We always recommend browsing some of the deals and offers available because there’s no way we could ever cover everything here. That would take too many words and way too long to share. That said, here are a few worthy call-outs:

For starters, features a gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED touch-screen display with a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. More importantly, it’s Copilot+PC-ready with on-device AI for faster response times and enhanced security. The regular price is $1,750, but you can trade in older devices to get yourself an awesome price.

With a trade-in, you can also bring the price of the down from $1,200. It’s a Copilot+PC with a 14.5-inch 3K-resolution OLED touch-screen display, a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive.

A wide variety of Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptops are also available. A fantastic call-out is the 15-inch (7th Edition) Microsoft Surface Laptop with a touch-screen display, Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB solid-state drive .

Of course, there are also Copilot PCs from Dell — like — and HP, such as the .

Additional offers are available per product, with deals on chargers, accessories, and even discounted pricing on a Microsoft 365 Personal bundle.

Experience user-friendly AI with a purpose

Windows Copilot will unlock your potential in many ways, helping you with creative tasks, getting your work done faster by translating for you in real time, and so much more. It’s an experience you must try for yourself and something that’s only possible on Windows 11 Copilot+PCs. Best Buy is coming in clutch here with great deals and offers so you can get your hands on an eligible PC, not just for excellent prices, but maybe even with a few extras.

