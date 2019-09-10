Star Wars

The Star Wars franchise is one of sci-fi’s most iconic sagas, chronicling the adventures of several generations of colorful heroes and villains in a galaxy far, far away. From its humble beginnings in 1977’s surprise hit Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope through countless prequels, sequels, and spin-off projects in television, film, literature, and games, the franchise changed Hollywood and sci-fi forever. Disney acquired Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise in 2012, and the franchise has since expanded into myriad projects in development across TV, film, and other media, including the new Disney+ streaming service.

The Mandalorian: Everything we know about Disney+’s live-action Star Wars series

Here's everything we know about The Mandalorian, as well as its first trailer. Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars debuts on the Disney+ streaming service this November.

TSA bans Disney’s bomb-shaped Star Wars Coca-Cola bottles from all flights

The TSA will not allow passengers to take home the Star Wars-themed Coke bottles sold at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park attraction, claiming that they may be mistaken for explosives.
This Rise of Skywalker theory explains why Rey could go dark

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker: Everything we know so far

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker footage hints at a dark future for the last Jedi

The future of Star Wars: All the known movies and TV series coming your way

Return of the Jedi: Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ confirmed

The Mandalorian trailer teases a grimy Western set in the Star Wars Universe

Disney’s D23 Expo: Marvel panels, full schedule, and how to watch online

Five awesome storylines the new Obi-Wan series on Disney+ needs to explore

Disney is reportedly planning to bring Star Wars prequel star Ewan McGregor back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a solo series on Disney+. Here are five storylines we want to see in a show that puts "Old Ben" front and center.

Netflix locks down the Game of Thrones showrunners, but what about Star Wars?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: Everything we know

How a former ILM designer now creates in 3D with just a laptop

Knights of the Old Republic: Can Star Wars make a watchable video game movie?

Game of Thrones creators’ Star Wars trilogy will follow Rise of Skywalker

Netflix vs. Disney Plus: Can the Mouse House unseat the streaming king?

Three more Star Wars films receive a release date, Avatar gets a delay

Revzilla takes a light saber to its prices on Star Wars motorcycle helmets

The Empire strikes your wallet with a $250 Star Wars keyboard

Columbia’s latest Star Wars jacket will keep you as warm as a Wookiee

May the force cook with you: New slow cooker sports Star Wars figures

Lucasfilm scraps plans for stand-alone star Wars movie about Boba Fett

‘Star Wars: Jedi Challenges’ review

‘The Last Jedi’ director responds to fan campaign to remake the movie

This guy beamed Alexa into the head of L3-37 from ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

‘Jedi Fallen Order’ will take gamers to the Star Wars universe in late 2019

During Electronic Arts' presentation at EA Play, we got a big surprise from Respawn Entertainment's CEO Vince Zampella: There's a new Star Wars game coming and it takes us to a dark time in the Star Wars universe.
Here’s what a MacGuffin is, and 15 killer examples that made movies memorable

Section of the Death Star from ‘A New Hope’ takes a proton torpedo at auction

‘Solo’ includes a shout-out to one of the worst Star Wars games ever made

May the forks be with you when you use the Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker

Is Alexa listening – and recording? Incident prompts worry about smarthome hubs

Next Star Wars Story will reportedly feature Boba Fett

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: News, trailers, and everything we know so far

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ review

Jon Favreau reveals the setting of Disney’s live-action Star Wars series

Nissan turns its Rogue crossover into a road-going Millennium Falcon

Check out these cool tech toys from the 2018 New York Toy Fair

‘The Last Jedi’ is Disney’s first 4K UHD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision and Atmos

Hawaiian state bill would ban sale of loot box-enabled games to minors

Between the Streams: Venomless trailer, Game of Thrones Star Wars, ‘Solo’ time

Disney dishes programming details for its upcoming streaming service

‘Game of Thrones’ creators will build new worlds in Disney’s Star Wars galaxy

Facebook bans group planning to sabotage ‘Black Panther’ reviews

Respawn’s Star Wars game will likely arrive in EA’s 2020 fiscal year

Microtransactions are coming back to ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’

Apple iOS 11 update will allow storage of health records on your phone

Upcoming VR game ‘Beat Saber’ is basically Guitar Hero with lightsabers

‘Star Wars’ fan’s crazy RC version of Kylo Ren’s TIE Silencer takes to the skies

‘The Last Jedi’ is unlike any Star Wars film, and that’s what makes it so Star Wars

‘Star Wars’ wins the box office with second-biggest premiere of all time

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ review

Conquer a galaxy far, far away with the 10 best Star Wars games of all time

TWB Podcast: Net neutrality ends; Disney buys Fox; Star Wars tech

