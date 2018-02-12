For fun under the sun, gear up with our guide to summer

Summer is around the corner, and with the arrival of warmer weather, that means it’s time to head out on vacation. Whether it’s loading the kids into the car for a road trip, packing the bike and camping gear for an outdoor adventure, or catching a flight to a faraway destination, summer is the time when many of us skip town for some rest and relaxation. For those staying put, summer means backyard barbecues and pool parties.

However you decide to occupy your time, our summer guide will help you pick the right gear. We cooked with the best gadgets you’ll need for barbecue perfection, rode the best mountain bikes for hitting the trails, listened to our favorite speakers for outdoor parties, and slept in the best tents for camping, to name a few. Our guide also offers tips, from cleaning a grill to packing for a flight. Summertime is all about fun, and the Digital Trends summer guide is all about make sure you have a great time.