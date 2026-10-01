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Amazon’s new Kindle accessories are a must-buy for die-hard fans

Seven accessories, three materials, one very specific pick.

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Amazon didn’t just redesign its Kindles this year. It released an entire accessory ecosystem to go with them. 

Today, the company announced a lineup of new covers (including one with physical page-turn buttons), a brand-new page-turning remote, and a charging stand.

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What do the Kindle Click and charging stand actually do?

Kindle Click, at $34.99, is a small Bluetooth-based remote for turning pages without touching the device for times or situations when the device isn’t within arm’s reach. Your Kindle could either be on your nightstand or on your dinner table, farther away from your plate. 

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Side buttons control brightness and sleep, which, yet again, are two very useful controls. The remote charges via USB-C, lasts for weeks between charges, and includes a wrist lanyard so that you don’t drop it as you doze off to sleep. 

It works with any Kindle released from 2024 onward, so it’s not locked to the new lineup. 

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The $59.99 Charging Stand, on the other hand, is built only for the Paperwhite and Colorsoft Signature Editions. It uses magnetic attachment to hold your Kindle at a 60-degree angle while charging it at 7.5W, on an aluminum base. 

It also includes a 20W adapter and cable. For now, it’s available for pre-order. 

What makes the new Page Turn cover worth calling out?

The $79.99 Page Turn Cover is exclusive to the Paperwhite and Colorsoft Signature Editions. 

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It features clickable page-turn buttons to the right of the screen that turn directly to the cover. You can choose which button turns forward or back from Kindle’s settings. The whole thing is IPX8 water-safe to match the Kindle underneath. 

The $39.99 Kindle Fabric Cover and $44.99 Paperwhite and Colorsoft Cover both come in textured knit fabric, folding open and closed like a book with a magnetic closure. 

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Kindle Fabric Cover Amazon
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Kindle Fabric Cover Amazon

Step up to the $49.99 Kindle 32GB Slim Cover and $69.99 Paperwhite and Colorsoft Signature Edition Slim Cover, and the design changes entirely. Both of them attach magnetically to the back of the e-readers.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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