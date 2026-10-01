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Amazon’s redesigned Kindles bring a big upgrade to your reading experience

Amazon's latest Kindles pair a cleaner, slimmer design with longer battery life, while new accessories make reading without touching the screen even easier.

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6 inch Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon

Our phones never stop buzzing, so it makes sense that more people are picking up a Kindle when they want to read in peace. Amazon says Kindle has grown by double digits globally for three years in a row, with readers getting through more than 720 billion pages in 2025 alone. Now, Amazon is building on that momentum with a completely redesigned Kindle lineup.

The most pocketable Kindle yet

The new 6-inch Kindle is the most pocket-sized Kindle Amazon has ever made. The biggest change is its new flush-front display. Amazon has used a new display construction, a first for e-readers, that gets rid of the raised edge around the screen. The display now sits level with the frame, making the device thinner, lighter, and easy to slip into your pocket.

new 6 inch Kindle
Amazon

It offers 16GB of storage, up to 6 weeks of battery life, and opens books 30% faster than the previous model. The color now wraps from front to back, so your Kindle looks just as good lying on a coffee table as it does sitting on your bedside. It starts at $149.99 in Ube (a rich purple) and Graphite.

new 6 inch Kindle side profile
Amazon

If you want a more premium feel, there’s also a version with a matte aluminum back and 32GB of storage for $189.99 in Alpine Sky and Seaglass Green.

Kindle Paperwhite gets a bigger, sharper screen

The new Paperwhite gets the same flush-front design, so nothing stands between you and the page. It’s thinner and lighter than before, yet it packs the largest Paperwhite display ever, with the best contrast of any Paperwhite. Expect sharp, easy-to-read text on a sunny afternoon or late at night in bed.

2026 Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon

It’s waterproof (IPX8), has an adjustable warm light, and lasts up to 12 weeks on a charge. Like the smaller Kindle, its color wraps all the way around the device. It starts at $199.99 with 16GB of storage in Graphite.

2026 Kindle Paperwhite using near water
Amazon

The $249.99 Signature Edition adds an aluminum back, 32GB of storage, an auto-adjusting front light, dock charging, and double tap to turn pages, which is the feature I’m most excited about. It comes in Graphite and Seaglass Green.

New accessories join the party

Amazon is also launching the $34.99 Kindle Click, a Bluetooth page-turning remote that works with all new Kindles and models from 2024 onward. Paperwhite Signature Edition owners can also pick up a $79.99 Page-Turn Cover with physical buttons and a $59.99 Charging Dock.

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Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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