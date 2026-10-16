Apple may have just confirmed a new iPad mini, and your old case might not fit

Rumors of a new iPad mini have been floating around for months, and now it seems Apple itself has let the cat out of the bag. As spotted by MacRumors, a mystery Smart Folio for the iPad mini has popped up on Apple’s French regulatory website, and it carries an A3632 model number that no existing or older iPad mini case uses.

The page doesn’t reveal any iPad mini specs, but Apple wouldn’t design a fresh Smart Folio for nothing, so the next iPad mini will likely look different.

How is the new Smart Folio different?

The new folio uses less recycled material, dropping from a 9% minimum to just 3%. It also uses a lot more rare earth elements, with a minimum of 6,610 milligrams against 3,947 milligrams in the older folio.

That big jump could mean Apple has reworked the magnets that keep the cover attached to the iPad. If that’s true, your current Smart Folio may not work with the new iPad mini, so you might want to hold off on buying a new case.

What could the new iPad mini bring?

The rumor mill has been busy with this one. The headline upgrade is an OLED display replacing the current LCD panel, so you can expect inkier blacks, punchier contrast, and more vivid colors. There’s also talk of a slightly larger screen, a front camera relocated to the landscape edge, and a redesigned speaker setup that could help keep water out.

The new iPad mini is also tipped to get a faster chip, giving you more muscle for games, apps, and Apple Intelligence features. If the rumors are right, it could launch on October 27 or 28, with an OLED MacBook Pro joining the party.

Should you wait for the new iPad mini?

If you’ve been itching to upgrade your iPad mini, you might only have to wait a couple of weeks. Just keep your wallet ready, because with Apple raising prices lately, the new model could cost more than the one it replaces.



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