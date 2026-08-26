Lenovo just gave its gaming tablet the OLED display it needed. Now bring it to the U.S.

There are plenty of compact tablets on the market, but the options shrink quickly once you start looking for something built specifically for gaming. Apple’s seventh-generation iPad mini remains one of the strongest choices on the iOS side, while the Red Magic Astra is one of the most obvious Android alternatives.

Lenovo’s Legion Tab Gen 5 also belongs in that conversation, but it has been missing one feature that is increasingly difficult to overlook on a premium tablet: OLED. Lenovo has now fixed that with a refreshed version of the tablet that swaps the IPS panel for a 165Hz OLED display, making the compact Legion considerably more appealing.

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The catch is that the new version has only launched in China so far. For U.S. buyers, the question now is when Lenovo plans to bring it over.

OLED makes a lot of sense on a gaming tablet

Called the Legion Y700 Infinite in China, the new model gets an 8.4-inch OLED display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. That finally puts Lenovo on more equal footing with the Red Magic Astra, which already offers a 165Hz OLED panel.

Performance should not be much of a concern either. Lenovo is using an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while configurations stretch up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. There are some trade-offs compared with the Legion Tab Gen 5 currently sold in the U.S. The Infinite carries a smaller 7,470mAh battery instead of 9,000mAh, although it is also lighter at roughly 298 grams. It supports 68W charging and retains two USB-C ports.

Now we wait for a U.S. version

Lenovo has not confirmed whether the Y700 Infinite will launch globally. There is at least some reason to be hopeful, since the regular Y700 eventually made its way to the U.S. as the Legion Tab Gen 5.

Its timing could also make the compact tablet market considerably more interesting. Apple’s current iPad mini still uses an LCD panel, although an OLED successor is rumored to arrive later this year. For now, Red Magic remains the obvious OLED option for Android gamers in the U.S. Lenovo finally has the hardware to give it some serious competition. It just needs to sell it here.