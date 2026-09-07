Lenovo’s $1000 flagship Android tablet packs everything you’ll ever need

Lenovo’s latest high-end tablet is finally available in the US, and the company has jam-packed it with hardware that makes it versatile enough for all kinds of work. The Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2, first unveiled at IFA 2026, is now on sale for $999.99 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For that price, you get a 13-inch 4K display, a 12,700mAh battery, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. More importantly for anyone hoping to do some actual work on it, Lenovo includes the All-in-One Clamshell Keyboard and Tab Pen Pro 2 in the package.

A 4K screen and a battery bigger than most powerbanks

The headline hardware is a 13-inch PureSight Pro display with a 3840 x 2560 resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and refresh rates up to 144Hz. Lenovo rates it at 1,100 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and Dolby Vision support. It is an LTPS LCD rather than an OLED panel, which is worth keeping in mind if you are comparing it with some of the most expensive tablets on the market.

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The 12,700mAh battery is another major selling point, with support for 68W charging. Lenovo has also fitted six Harman Kardon speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and a microSD slot supporting cards up to 2TB. The tablet weighs approximately 605 grams and measures 6.09mm thick, increasing to 8.27mm around the camera bump.

For power users or gamers, the Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This isn’t the most powerful mobile chip from Qualcomm, with models like the OnePlus Pad 4 packing the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Lenovo’s accessories are part of the deal

The included keyboard and stylus give the Yoga Tab Plus Gen 2 a more complete productivity setup straight out of the box. A typical tablet purchase has you getting the device, but the accessories usually cost extra. So this is great for a person looking for a solution with a single purchase and not having to worry about finding 3rd party peripherals.

Lenovo’s pen supports 8,192 pressure levels, tilt detection, and palm rejection, while its gesture controls include squeezing to select and flipping the pen to erase. The tablet also includes Lenovo Qira and AI tools for note-taking, transcription, and creative work.

Software longevity is another welcome surprise. The tablet ships with Android 17, and Lenovo promises seven OS upgrades through Android 24, alongside security updates through 2033. As of right now, the US configuration is available from Lenovo.