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TCL debuts two new budget friendly 11-inch Android tablets, starting at $190

TCL's budget tablet duo shares everything except the display and a bundled accessory.

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TCL

TCL expanded its budget tablet lineup today with two new 11-inch options: the TAB A1 and TAB A1 NXTPAPER. Both share the same core hardware, so your choice mostly comes down to screen finish and whether you want a stylus tossed in. Prices start at $189.99, making this one of the more affordable entries in TCL‘s tablet catalog right now.

TCL TAB A1, the straightforward budget pick

The standard TAB A1 costs $190 and packs an 11-inch, 2.1K display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chip with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, backed by an 8,000mAh battery with 20W charging. You get quad stereo speakers, a 5MP front camera, and an 8MP rear camera, all wrapped in a slim 0.24 inch body.

TCL-TAB-A1
TCL

This tablet supports microSD expansion up to 2TB and comes in a Space Blue finish. The Helio G100 is really just a minor refresh of a chip that first launched back in 2022, so don’t expect it to breeze through heavy multitasking or graphics intensive apps.

SpecificationTCL TAB A1
Price$179.99
Display11″, 2112×1320, 90Hz, 500 nits
Battery8000mAh, 20W charging
ChipMediaTek Helio G100
Memory6GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable to 2TB)
Cameras8MP rear, 5MP front
OSAndroid 16
Weight430g
ColorsSpace Blue
In the boxUSB-C cable, user manual (T-Pen 2 and Flip Case sold separately)

TCL TAB A1 NXTPAPER, built for reading and note-taking

The NXTPAPER version costs $250 and shares the same processor, RAM, storage, and battery as the standard model. What sets it apart is TCL’s paper like display coating that reduces glare during long reading sessions, along with a bundled T-Pen 2 stylus and Flipcase included in the box.

tcl-tab-a1-nextpaper
TCL

It ships in an Aerolite Grey finish and offers the same camera setup as its sibling. If you want quick help while jotting notes or browsing, TAB A1 NXTPAPER comes with Google Gemini and other AI tools baked in. Both tablets are available now through TCL’s website and Amazon.

SpecificationTCL Tab A1 NXTPAPER
Price$249.99
Display11″, 2112×1320, 90Hz, 400 nits
Battery8000mAh, 20W charging
ChipMediaTek Helio G100
Memory6GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable to 2TB)
Cameras8MP rear, 5MP front
OSAndroid 16
Weight426g
ColorsAerolite grey
In the boxT-Pen 2, Flipcase, USB-C cable

Want to check out more from TCL’s lineup? TCL’s TAB A1 Plus brings NXTPAPER tech to a larger 12.2-inch screen with a beefier battery. If you want something more compact and pocketable, TCL’s $199 NXTPAPER 11 tablet channels iPad mini vibes with its own paper-like display.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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