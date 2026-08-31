TCL debuts two new budget friendly 11-inch Android tablets, starting at $190

TCL expanded its budget tablet lineup today with two new 11-inch options: the TAB A1 and TAB A1 NXTPAPER. Both share the same core hardware, so your choice mostly comes down to screen finish and whether you want a stylus tossed in. Prices start at $189.99, making this one of the more affordable entries in TCL‘s tablet catalog right now.

TCL TAB A1, the straightforward budget pick

The standard TAB A1 costs $190 and packs an 11-inch, 2.1K display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chip with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, backed by an 8,000mAh battery with 20W charging. You get quad stereo speakers, a 5MP front camera, and an 8MP rear camera, all wrapped in a slim 0.24 inch body.

This tablet supports microSD expansion up to 2TB and comes in a Space Blue finish. The Helio G100 is really just a minor refresh of a chip that first launched back in 2022, so don’t expect it to breeze through heavy multitasking or graphics intensive apps.

Specification TCL TAB A1 Price $179.99 Display 11″, 2112×1320, 90Hz, 500 nits Battery 8000mAh, 20W charging Chip MediaTek Helio G100 Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable to 2TB) Cameras 8MP rear, 5MP front OS Android 16 Weight 430g Colors Space Blue In the box USB-C cable, user manual (T-Pen 2 and Flip Case sold separately)

TCL TAB A1 NXTPAPER, built for reading and note-taking

The NXTPAPER version costs $250 and shares the same processor, RAM, storage, and battery as the standard model. What sets it apart is TCL’s paper like display coating that reduces glare during long reading sessions, along with a bundled T-Pen 2 stylus and Flipcase included in the box.

It ships in an Aerolite Grey finish and offers the same camera setup as its sibling. If you want quick help while jotting notes or browsing, TAB A1 NXTPAPER comes with Google Gemini and other AI tools baked in. Both tablets are available now through TCL’s website and Amazon.

Specification TCL Tab A1 NXTPAPER Price $249.99 Display 11″, 2112×1320, 90Hz, 400 nits Battery 8000mAh, 20W charging Chip MediaTek Helio G100 Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable to 2TB) Cameras 8MP rear, 5MP front OS Android 16 Weight 426g Colors Aerolite grey In the box T-Pen 2, Flipcase, USB-C cable

Want to check out more from TCL’s lineup? TCL’s TAB A1 Plus brings NXTPAPER tech to a larger 12.2-inch screen with a beefier battery. If you want something more compact and pocketable, TCL’s $199 NXTPAPER 11 tablet channels iPad mini vibes with its own paper-like display.