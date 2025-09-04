Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra hands on: still the biggest tablet

If you’re looking for one of the best tablets, you’ll almost certainly be considering either the best iPad or one of the best tablets from Samsung or OnePlus. Chief among the best Android tablets is the Galaxy Tab S11 series, the follow-up to last year’s fantastic Galaxy Tab S10 series, which was announced alongside the new Galaxy S25 FE today in Berlin.

The new Galaxy Tab S11 series features the regular Galaxy Tab S11, as well as the largest mainstream tablet available, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The former is a follow-up to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and is designed to compete with the iPad Air, while the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is a sizable tablet that is unmatched in size.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is similar to last year’s model with a few improvements that make it inherently better and easier to use. However, it’s still an exceptionally large tablet, and you almost certainly won’t be able to use it with one hand.

That said, should you buy the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra? I attended an exclusive preview event yesterday, ahead of its launch, and here’s why you should consider buying it.

Slight improvements to a tried-and-tested formula

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is firmly an iterative upgrade compared to last year, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially as I found the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra to be a fantastic tablet with a few key areas to improve.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra doesn’t solve these issues, as Android is still poorly optimized for large screens, and the large 14.6-inch display still makes it far too bulky to be portable, although it’s more portable than in previous years. That said, some notable improvements make the Tab S11 Ultra a better tablet.

Approximately 20 grams have been shaved off the weight, and while the Tab S11 Ultra is 0.1mm thicker, the weight difference makes it far more comfortable to hold.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the rear, as well as dual 12MP selfie cameras on the front. None of these cameras is revolutionary, and you should not use them to capture key memories, but they’re absolutely fine for video calls and other common tablet use cases.

Most of the other hardware remains the same, complete with four stereo speakers, WI-Fi 7, and a magnetic pogo-pin connector on the rear that’s used to connect to new accessories. As you may expect, there are still a few changes, but only one of these is immediately noticeable.

A key design change for the bundled S-Pen

One of the best things about Samsung’s tablet lineup is that it comes bundled with an S-Pen. Samsung’s stylus is among the best, and unlike rivals such as OnePlus or Apple, it’s included in the box at no additional charge.

However, the S-Pen has a storied history as Samsung has removed features from the S-Pen on its Galaxy S25 Ultra lineup over the past few years. The design of the S-Pen mostly stayed the same for the tablet lineup, but the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra ushers in a new era.

The redesign of the S-Pen on the Galaxy Tab S11 series is key, as the new hexagonal design makes it easier to grip and hold, while also featuring magnets that allow for attachment and charging from the edge of the tablet.

This is a welcome improvement as it solved another key issue with previous tablets: the S-Pen charged by resting in a small indentation that expanded from the camera on the rear. This meant cases required special consideration for storing the S-Pen, and while this is convenient for keeping it safe, it’s far less convenient overall.

The new magnetic solution is similar to the approach used in the Apple iPad. While this is a less secure method, and you may lose the S-Pen, it’s far more convenient and easier to use. The shape also means it’s much easier to use, and it’s surprising just how large a difference this design makes.

The expected improvements under the hood

A new tablet usually means an upgraded processor under the hood, and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is no different. Last year saw Samsung switch from Qualcomm to MediaTek for its tablet lineup, and the company has continued this partnership this year.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, the latest flagship processor, paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, depending on the storage option selected. To get 16GB of RAM, you’ll need to buy the 1TB storage option for an additional premium.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra ships with Android 16 and One UI 8 out of the box, the same software stack as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series. Like other flagship Samsung devices, the Tab S11 Ultra also comes with seven years of guaranteed software and security updates, making it a flagship offering.

There’s also a slight increase in the battery life, as the 11,600 mAh battery is 400 mAh larger than the battery inside the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The Tab S11 Ultra also features the same 45W wired charging as last year’s model, both of which are fantastic but not as sizeable or fast as its chief rival, the OnePlus Pad 3.

Redesigned accessories make all the difference

One area where Apple’s tablets have traditionally had the edge is Apple’s first-party accessories, namely the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. I’ve been waiting for Samsung to offer a similar keyboard, especially since it’s the only form factor that can prop up the tablet securely while using it on the go.

The long wait is over: we don’t have images yet, but Samsung is launching a new Pro keyboard in the coming months that promises to offer a similar experience. Alongside this, there is a redesigned slim keyboard, as well as the folio cover that we saw launched last year.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra launches today for $1,199.99, which represents a rarity for the tech industry as it’s $100 cheaper than last year’s model. It’s available in two color choices: gray or silver. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra was an excellent tablet, and the Tab S11 Ultra seems to continue this trend, but we’ll wait for a full review to find out.