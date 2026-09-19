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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ and Ultra specs leak in full, with no base model in sight

Only big screens coming this generation?

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The 14-inch display on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in a kitchen
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Samsung looks set to make the Galaxy Tab S12 generation a fairly conservative upgrade. WinFuture says it has obtained official data sheets for the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, revealing almost the entire specification sheet ahead of launch.

The biggest change appears to be the processor. Both tablets reportedly use MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500, which would make this the third consecutive generation of Samsung flagship tablets powered by MediaTek silicon. Samsung used the Dimensity 9300+ in the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the Dimensity 9400+ in the Tab S11 Ultra. Samsung is also bringing back the Plus model after skipping it last year. The regular Galaxy Tab S12 appears to be gone, leaving the 12.6-inch Tab S12+ and 14.6-inch Tab S12 Ultra as the two options.

Most of the hardware looks very familiar

The Tab S12 Ultra reportedly keeps the same 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 11,600mAh battery, and 45W charging as its predecessor. Those specifications had already surfaced in earlier reports, and WinFuture’s data now appears to back them up.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra render
Winfuture

Camera hardware is also unchanged. The Ultra gets a 13MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 12MP selfie camera, while the Tab S12+ drops the ultrawide. Both tablets come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. The Ultra adds a 16GB RAM and 1TB configuration, while microSD expansion remains available. The Tab S12+ gets one more tangible improvement. Its battery grows to 10,600mAh, and the tablet reportedly drops to 555 grams.

MediaTek is doing most of the upgrade work

The Dimensity 9500 had already appeared in a Geekbench listing tied to the Tab S12 Ultra. The early result showed only a modest CPU improvement over the Tab S11 Ultra, although unfinished hardware rarely represents final performance.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S11
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Samsung’s continued use of MediaTek is still notable. Previous testing suggested the Dimensity 9500 trades peak CPU performance for stronger sustained performance, thermal stability, and a more capable on-device AI processor, all of which make sense in a large tablet designed for multitasking, gaming, and creative work.

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WinFuture claims the Galaxy Tab S12 series will launch on October 7 with Android 17 and One UI 9. European pricing reportedly starts at €1,299 for the Tab S12+ and €1,539 for the Ultra. Samsung had already warned that rising memory and component costs could push future device prices higher. If these specifications are accurate, the Dimensity 9500 may end up carrying most of the burden of convincing buyers to pick up the latest model instead of the previous generation at a lower price.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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