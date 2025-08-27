Samsung just announced an Unpacked event for next week. Here’s how to watch

Samsung has just announced its fourth Unpacked event of the year, and it comes just five days before Apple’s own major event.

Samsung’s Unpacked event will take place on Thursday, September 4. Check below for full details on how to watch.

The company announced the event on its social channels on Wednesday evening. A short video shows a close-up of mobile camera lenses and ends with the tagline, “AI for all,” suggesting the event could showcase new AI-powered camera smarts. Another post includes the hashtag “AI.”

Also, with Samsung having unveiled its latest flagship phones at Unpacked events in January and July, next week’s event could see it take the wraps off new tablets in the form of the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra. Digital Trends recently reported on what we can expect with the premium Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, which is expected to give Apple’s iPad Pro a run for its money.

There’s also a chance that the event will be used to officially unveil Samsung’s highly anticipated tri-fold phone, after all, multiple reports have been suggesting the company wants to launch it before the end of this year. Well, all will be revealed in just a few days from now.

How to watch

Unlike its most recent Unpacked in New York City where it unveiled its latest foldable phones, Samsung’s next Unpacked will not be an in-person event, with everyone invited to watch a webcast instead.

The stream will start at 5:30 a.m. ET (2:30 a.m. PT) on Thursday, September 4. No, that’s not great if you’re in the U.S. and like to sleep at regular hours. For Europe-based tech fans, however, the webcast will begin at a much more suitable hour, for example, 10:30 a.m. if you’re in the U.K.

You can watch the Unpacked event via Samsung’s YouTube page or by visiting Samsung’s website. If you miss the webcast because you’re fast asleep or just busy doing other things, then check back here for Digital Trends’ full round-up on what’s revealed.