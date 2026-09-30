Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S12 Plus is built for work, study, and everything in between

Samsung has released two new tablet for anyone juggling work, classes, and creative hobbies. Alongside the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, the company has launched the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, which is just 5.3mm thick and weighs only 553 grams.

What makes the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus worth a look?

It starts with the display. The Galaxy Tab S12 Plus features a 12.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with slimmer bezels than its predecessor, giving you more room to work without making the tablet harder to carry. It gets as bright as 1,600 nits, and the upgraded Vision Booster tweaks brightness in real time, so the screen stays comfortable to view indoors or out.

Under the hood, the Tab S12 Plus runs on a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, so it should handle demanding tasks like photo editing and multitasking with ease. A newly designed 3D Vapor Chamber keeps things cool during long editing sessions, while IP68 water and dust resistance means an accidental spill won’t ruin your day.

Battery life is just as impressive. The Tab S12 Plus lasts up to 21 hours on a single charge, and with a 45W adapter, it goes from 0 to 100% in about 95 minutes. Sound also gets a boost with 4-channel spatial audio, which is double what the previous generation offered.

Can it handle studying and creating?

It certainly looks that way. Running Android 17 with One UI 9, the Tab S12 Plus lets you split the screen into three sections. You can play a lecture, keep an AI assistant open, and jot down notes with the bundled S Pen, while Note Assist summarizes everything for you.

Samsung is also sweetening the deal with a six-month Google AI Pro trial and app benefits worth around $600. Adobe Photoshop comes pre-loaded, a first for Android tablets, along with four months of free access to its mobile plan. You also get one year of Goodnotes for free and a six-month Notability trial.

When can you get your hands on it?

The Galaxy Tab S12 Plus will be available starting October 7 in select markets in Gray and Silver. With support for up to seven OS upgrades and security updates, this is a tablet you can hold on to for a long time.

Samsung Galaxy S12 Plus specs