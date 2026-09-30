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Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is thinner, faster, and still huge

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is its thinnest tablet yet, but it packs a major performance upgrade

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Samsung Galaxy tab S12 Ultra OLED display on showcase
Samsung

Samsung has just introduced its latest flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, to take on Apple’s iPad Pro. The asking price is set at a hefty $1,399.99 in the US, and it will be hitting the shelves starting October 7 in the US market. So, what’s new? Well, the focus this time around is not as much on an overall design as it is on software and a handful of invisible improvements.

Samsung made its thinnest tablet more powerful

The big draw is the thickness of the slate, which is just 5.1 mm across, matching Apple’s own ultra-thin top-end tablet. Up front, you get a bigger 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate and reaching a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

Computer, Electronics, Tablet Computer
Samsung / Digital Trends
Computer, Electronics, Tablet Computer
Samsung / Digital Trends

The device draws power from MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor and comes in multiple configurations that offer 12 or 16 GB of RAM and three storage options starting at 256 GB and going all the way up to 1 TB. Thankfully, this is one of those rare tablets that still comes with a built-in microSD card slot, allowing users to boost their storage all the way up to 2TB.

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Samsung has fitted a 11,600 mAh battery inside the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, with support for 45W fast charging in tow. You get a 13-megapixel main camera at the back, flanked by another 8-megapixel sensor for ultrawide capture, while selfie and video calling duties are handled by a 12-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy tab S12 Ultra with S pen
Samsung

The big screen, which is tailor-made for watching videos, is assisted in its audiovisual duties by a quad speaker setup, with four-channel spatial audio support. Unlike Apple, Samsung ships the S Pen stylus in the box without any extra cost. The build is IP68 certified, and you get an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Software is where Samsung is pushing harder

Adobe Photoshop comes preloaded on the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, with S Pen support for more precise edits.
Samsung

Samsung says the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra comes with an upgraded 3D vapor chamber for more efficient cooling. On the software side, the tablet comes preinstalled with Adobe Photoshop, which Samsung claims is a first-of-its-kind event on Android tablets. The tablet runs Android 17 out of the box, with One UI 9 layer on top, and a commitment of seven generations of Android OS updates, alongside a matching term for rolling out security builds.

SpecificationSamsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra
Display14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Resolution2960 × 1848
Refresh rate120Hz
Peak brightness1,600 nits
HBM brightness1,000 nits
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9500
RAM / Storage12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB
Expandable storagemicroSD up to 2TB
Battery11,600mAh
Charging45W wired charging
Claimed battery lifeUp to 23 hours
Rear cameras13MP main + 8MP ultrawide
Front camera12MP ultrawide
SpeakersQuad speakers with 4-channel spatial audio
Operating systemAndroid 17 with One UI 9
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0
SIMDual SIM, pSIM + eSIM
SecurityIn-display fingerprint sensor
S PenIncluded in the box, no BLE support
Water/dust resistanceIP68
Dimensions208.5 × 326.3 × 5.1mm
Weight692g Wi-Fi / 695g 5G
ColorsGray, Silver
Software supportUp to 7 generations of OS upgrades and security updates
AccessoriesPro Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Book Cover Frame Cover, Anti-Reflecting Screen Protector

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Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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