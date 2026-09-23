Samsung’s next flagship tablets just leaked, and they look very familiar

Samsung’s next flagship tablets may look very familiar when they arrive next month. A fresh leak has now given us what appear to be official marketing images of the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, and if you were expecting Samsung to dramatically rethink its tablet design this year, that doesn’t seem to be happening.

The images come from WinFuture, which previously shared detailed specifications for both tablets. This time, the focus is on how the new models will actually look, and Samsung appears to be sticking closely to the design language of its recent Galaxy Tab devices.

The Galaxy Tab S12+ is losing a camera

The biggest visual change is actually on the Galaxy Tab S12+. Samsung skipped the Plus model entirely with the Galaxy Tab S11 generation, but it is apparently bringing it back this year with a 12.6-inch display. There’s one notable change compared to the older Galaxy Tab S10+, though. The leaked images show only a single camera on the back of the Tab S12+, rather than the dual-camera setup Samsung used on the Tab S10+. According to WinFuture, that leaves the Plus model with a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra keeps a more capable rear setup, with a 13MP main camera joined by an 8MP ultrawide. Its overall design still looks very close to what Samsung has already been selling, although the camera rings appear a little wider and sit slightly differently against the chassis. Perhaps just as interesting is what we aren’t seeing. Samsung reportedly isn’t planning a standard Galaxy Tab S12 this time around, leaving the lineup with just the Plus and Ultra models.

Samsung may launch both tablets on October 7

The outside may be familiar, but the hardware underneath is expected to change. WinFuture previously reported that both tablets will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor and ship with Android 17 and One UI 9. Battery capacities are also said to be 10,600mAh for the Galaxy Tab S12+ and 11,600mAh for the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, with 45W charging on both models. Despite those large batteries, Samsung is apparently keeping the tablets extremely thin, at 5.3mm for the Plus and 5.1mm for the Ultra.

The leak points to an October 7 release date in Europe. Pricing reportedly starts at 1,299 euros (~$1,480) for the Galaxy Tab S12+ and 1,539 euros (~$1,755) for the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. Samsung hasn’t officially announced the tablets yet, so the pricing and release date should still be treated as leaked information for now. But with what look like marketing images already making their way online, Samsung may not have much left to reveal when the Galaxy Tab S12 series finally becomes official.