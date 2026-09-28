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The next Kindle could finally break from Amazon’s 15-year-old design with rounded corners

Rounded corners, moved button, still zero official word.

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Computer, Electronics, Tablet Computer
WinFuture

Amazon hasn’t officially said anything about a purported next-generation Kindle, but it looks like someone on the team has wrapped the photoshoot early.

WinFuture says it has obtained exclusive images of the purported 12th-generation Kindle. If these are anything to go by, the popular e-reader is getting a big design change. 

Computer, Electronics, Tablet Computer
WinFuture

What’s actually changing?

Since the device launched in 2007, every generation has featured the same sharp rectangular corners. However, leaked marketing images show the rumored 12th-gen model finally rounding them off, years after phones made the switch. 

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To be fair, that’s how smartphones used to be back in the day. However, they switched to slightly rounder edges for in-hand comfort years ago, and it was only about time e-readers did too. 

The power button also moves from the bottom edge to the top right, which, in my opinion, is a far more natural spot if you’ve used a big-screen tablet. Looking at the production quality of the shots, I’m pretty sure they’re leaked marketing materials. 

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
WinFuture

What is clearly visible is a Kindle for Kids version that bundles a cover and longer warranty onto the same hardware. New color options, in addition to classic Black, could include green, light blue, and a violet or purple finish. 

What’s still a mystery?

What’s still unclear, though still evident in the picture, is whether it has two display housings: one with the screen flush with the front bezel and the other with a slightly recessed display frame. 

The report also doesn’t talk about the Kindle’s pricing or availability details. Any and all hardware details remain under the wraps as well. Though the outlet expects the usual six-inch panel, that’s a guess, not a leak.  

Computer, Electronics, Tablet Computer
WinFuture

The base Kindle hasn’t changed shape like this since it debuted. Even the 2022 Kindle, which brought USB-C charging and a sharper 300 PPI screen for $99.99, kept the same sharp-cornered slab Amazon had used for 15 years, just something to keep in mind. 

Also, along with the new Kindle, the outlet has published an exclusive about the new Fire TV Stick 4K. From where I’m sitting, Amazon could launch these devices together, and something tells me it could be before the Prime Big Deal Days scheduled for October 6 to 7. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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