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XPPen Magic Pro 13 debuts at IFA 2026 as a portable drawing pad for professional creators

XPPen unveils Magic Pro 13 at IFA 2026 for mobile and desktop creation

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XPPen
XPPen
Purple, Art, Graphics
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 23 hours ago

XPPen has unveiled the Magic Pro 13, a new professional drawing pad designed to bridge the gap between creating on the move and working at a desktop setup. The device made its debut at IFA 2026 in Berlin, where XPPen positioned it as an all-scenario creative tool for artists who want professional capabilities without being tied to a fixed workstation.

The Magic Pro 13 is built around a two-in-one concept. It works as a portable drawing pad for capturing ideas away from a desk, while also functioning as a desktop-grade drawing display when connected to a PC. It runs Android 16 and features a 3K, 120Hz display, along with XPPen’s new X4 Smart Chip Stylus.

From mobile sketches to full desktop creation

The key feature is XPPen’s hardware-level Drawing Display Mode. When connected to a PC using a single full-featured USB-C cable, the Magic Pro 13 can switch into a mode intended for professional desktop workflows.

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According to XPPen, the dedicated hardware architecture enables ultra-low latency, native colour output and higher-bandwidth video transmission. The company says this allows the device to deliver detailed visuals, fluid strokes and 16K levels of pressure sensitivity.

XPPen
XPPen

For creators, the significance is less about simply adding another drawing screen and more about reducing the need to carry separate devices for different stages of the creative process. An artist could capture an idea away from the studio and then continue refining it on a PC using the same device.

XPPen has also developed a software ecosystem around the Magic Pro 13. Its Shelf app automatically tags, organises and archives creative assets, functioning as an inspiration library, while Canvas provides a simpler environment for quickly sketching ideas without the complexity of traditional creative software.

XPPen expands its creative hardware lineup

The Magic Pro 13 is only one part of XPPen’s IFA 2026 showcase. The company is also highlighting the Magic Note Pad, Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2), Artist Ultra 14 and Pilot Pro, covering areas including professional drawing, mobile creation and editing.

XPPen
XPPen

The company says the wider lineup reflects its effort to make professional creative tools more connected and flexible. At IFA, visitors can also try the products and contribute to XPPen’s “DOODLE THE WORLD” Doodle Wall, which brings individual sketches together into a shared display.

For buyers, the Magic Pro 13’s actual availability will be the next important detail. XPPen says it is expected to launch in October 2026, with further information to be announced closer to launch.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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