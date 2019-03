Share

We’ve seen three new iPhones and an Apple Watch from Apple this year, but the company has one more event left before 2018 comes to a close. On October 30 in Brooklyn, New York City, Apple will take the wraps off new devices, heavily rumored to be a new iPad Pro, an iPad Mini, a Macbook Air, as well as a new Mac Mini.

The event will be live-streamed for the world to see what Apple has been working on. It starts up at 10 a.m. ET, which is 7 a.m. PT.