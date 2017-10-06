Digital Trends

Car Tech Buying Guide

Start your engines

If you're in the market for a new car, now's a very exciting time. Apart from the different shapes, sizes, and prices to consider, each car segment comes with loads of extra offerings than you've ever had to think about. Want something small but packed with gadgets? How about a family hauler that sips fuel, if it indeed uses any at all? With so much to choose from, there’s certainly the chance that the car for you is out there, waiting, but it can get overwhelming. Fear not, fellow motorist: Whether or not you’re looking for something fun, something practical, or even both, the Digital Trends team has got you covered with this handy buying guide.

What to know about
backup and parking tech 2017 Ford F-450
Backup cameras
Read More
lane keep assist and lane departure warning
Lane keep assist and lane departure warning
Read More
Volvo XC90 adaptive cruise control
Adaptive cruise control
Read More
Best infotainment system

Which automaker has the best infotainment system? Here are our top picks

By Stephen Edelstein - Oct 6, 2017
Top Tech Vehicle Reviews
Tesla Model X P100D
Volvo S90 T6
Audi R8 V10 Spyder
BMW 5 Series
Best Radar Detectors

Keep your driving record squeaky clean with these top-flight radar detectors

By Andrew Hard - Sep 26, 2017
Best GPS Device

GPS units aren't dead! Our favorite models still do things your phone can't

By Miles Branman - Aug 9, 2017
Best HUD

The best head-up display units take top tech, bring it to your car for safety

By Ronan Glon - Oct 29, 2017
Best Dash Cams

Protect yourself (and maybe capture something crazy) with our favorite dash cams

By Nick Hastings - Sep 29, 2017

What it feels like to drive a level 3 autonomous Audi

By Andy Boxall - Sep 21, 2017

What it feels like to drive a level 3 autonomous Cadillac

By Jeff Zurschmeide - Oct 11, 2017

What are the six levels of autonomous cars?

By Jeff Zurschmeide - Mar 5, 2017

The history of self-driving cars

By Luke Dormehl - Nov 2, 2017
How to
road rave smog plug in devices progressive
Use your car’s diagnostic port
Read More
Car Bluetooth
Add Bluetooth to your car
Read More
A phone plugged into a USB port in a car — USB Car Charger Hardly Works
Properly charge your phone in your car
Read More
Best Car Speakers

The best car speakers will turn your car into a concert hall on wheels

By Ronan Glon - Dec 10, 2017
Best Car Stereos

Turn up your commute's volume with the best car stereos on the market

By Ronan Glon - Dec 10, 2017

What is Android Auto?

By Ronan Glon - Sep 13, 2017

What is Apple CarPlay?

By Lulu Chang - Dec 8, 2017

All the cars with Android Auto

By Stephen Edelstein - Aug 24, 2017

Best apps for Android Auto

By Stephen Edelstein - Jul 24, 2017

All the cars with CarPlay

By Nick Hastings - Jul 19, 2017

Best apps for Apple CarPlay

By Carlos Vega - Jul 19, 2017