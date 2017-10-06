Car Tech Buying Guide

Start your engines

If you're in the market for a new car, now's a very exciting time. Apart from the different shapes, sizes, and prices to consider, each car segment comes with loads of extra offerings than you've ever had to think about. Want something small but packed with gadgets? How about a family hauler that sips fuel, if it indeed uses any at all? With so much to choose from, there’s certainly the chance that the car for you is out there, waiting, but it can get overwhelming. Fear not, fellow motorist: Whether or not you’re looking for something fun, something practical, or even both, the Digital Trends team has got you covered with this handy buying guide.