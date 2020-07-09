About Us
Digital Trends, the largest independent technology publisher in the world, is an award-winning multimedia brand that guides consumers to the best products and services available today — and uncovers the innovations that will shape their lives tomorrow. With more than 6 million social followers and a website that reaches 30 million worldwide, the brand interacts with more than 100 million people per month.
Our Mission: To guide our audience through an increasingly complex digital world by humanizing technology and filtering out the noise.
Masthead
- Editor in Chief: Jeremy Kaplan
- Managing Editor: Nick Mokey
- Associate Managing Editor: Mathew Katz
Products
- Lead Editor: Matthew S. Smith
- Smart Home Editor: John Velasco
- Gaming Editor: Lisa Marie Segarra
- Computing Editor: Luke Larsen
- AV Editor: Jaron Schneider
- Staff Writer, AV: Nick Woodard
- Senior Writer, Mobile: Andy Boxall
- Contributing Editor, Entertainment: Rick Marshall
- Contributing Editor, AV: Simon Cohen
Features + News
- Senior Editor, Features: Drew Prindle
- Senior Writer: Jenny McGrath
- Senior Writer: Will Nicol
- News Editor: Paul Squire
- Overnight Editor: Trevor Mogg
Guides
- Senior Editor, Evergreen: Brandon Widder
- Coordinator: Erika Rawes
- Coordinator: Mark Jansen
- Coordinator: Ronan Glon
- Coordinator: Jon Martindale
- Coordinator: Sam Hill
Video
- Head of Video: Lara Naaman
- Head of Live Video: Jake Rossman
- Video Director: Rich Shibley
- Senior Editor: Caleb Denison
- Senior Producer: Mike Ardizzone
- Video Producer: Dan Baker
- Video Producer: Riley Winn
- Video Producer: Riley Young
- Host: Greg Nibler
- Booking Producer: Jess Surbaugh
- Technical Director: Mike Solis
- Associate Technical Director: Kelsey Lukens
Copy Desk
- Copy Chief: Rob Oster
- Copy Editor: Jacob May
- Copy Editor: Brian Sutch
- Copy Editor: Jeremy Abrams
- Copy Editor: Suzanne Sutherland
Creative
- Chief Design Officer: Kelly Dachtler
- Studio Director: Greg Mombert
- Content Manager: Hanif Jackson
- Senior Visual Designer: Genevieve Poblano
- Visual Designer I: Chris DeGraw
- Content Specialist: Leo Watson
Commerce
- VP of Commerce: Lynda Mann
- Managing Editor: Ehab Zahiryeh
- Senior Commerce Editor: Josh Levenson
- Commerce Editor: Jennifer Calle
- Commerce Strategist: Barb Dybwad