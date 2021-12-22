How-To Guides

Menu
Search
Best Products
Best Products
Best Products
See All
Computing
Best Laptops
Best Graphics Cards
Best Desktop Computers
Best Chromebooks
Best Routers
Best Gaming Laptops
Mobile
Best Phones
Best Tablets
Best Smartwatches
Best Earbuds
Best Fitness Trackers
Best iPhones
Audio / Video
Best TVs
Best Headphones
Best Soundbars
Best Speakers
Best Streaming Devices
Best Bluetooth Speakers
More
Best PS5 Games
Best Xbox Series X Games
Best Game Consoles
Best Refrigerators
Best Robot Vacuums
Versus
Product Reviews
Product Reviews
Product Reviews
See All
Computing
Laptop Reviews
Monitor Reviews
Desktop Reviews
Mac Reviews
Windows Reviews
Mobile
Phone Reviews
Tablet Reviews
Smartwatch Reviews
Fitness Tracker Reviews
iPhone and iPad Reviews
Audio / Video
TV Reviews
Headphone Reviews
Soundbar Reviews
Speaker Reviews
Media Streamer Reviews
More
Game Reviews
Car Reviews
Smart Home Reviews
Vacuum Reviews
Video Game System Reviews
News
News
News
See All
Categories
Computing
Mobile
Audio / Video
Gaming
Smart Home
Entertainment
Cars
Brands
Apple
Microsoft
Amazon
Google
Samsung
Tesla
SpaceX
Platforms
PlayStation
Xbox
Nintendo Switch
Apple iOS 15
Android 12
Windows 11
MacOS
More
5G
Streaming Media
Wearables
Space
PC Gaming
Fintech
Small Business
CES 2022
Buying Guides
Buying Guides
Buying Guides
See All
Computing
Laptop Buying Guide
Computer Monitor Buying Guide
Chromebooks vs. Laptops
Windows 11 vs. Windows 10
MacBook Air vs. iPad Pro
Mobile
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12
Apple Watch Series 6 vs. Fitbit Versa 3
Samsung Galaxy A52 vs. iPhone SE
Android vs. iOS
Audio / Video
QLED vs. OLED TV
Soundbars vs. Speakers
Soundbar Buying Guide
4K TV Buying Guide
Surround Sound Guide
More
Xbox Series X vs. PS5
Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite
Nest Mini vs. Echo Dot
5G home internet
Printer Buying Guide
Holiday Every Day
Deals
Deals
Deals
See All
Computing
Best Laptop Deals
Best Printer Deals
Best Monitor Deals
Mobile
Best Smartphone Deals
Best Smartwatch Deals
Best IPhone Deals
Audio / Video
Best TV Deals
Best Headphone Deals
Best Soundbar Deals
More Deals
Best Gaming Deals
Best Apple Deals
Best Drone Deals
Downloads
Downloads
Downloads
See All
Categories
Browsers
Office & Productivity
Development Tools
Learning
Games
Internet
Music & Video
Customization
Security & VPN
Social & Messaging
OS & Tools
Platforms
Windows
Mac
Android
iOS
More
More
More
Company
About Us
Advertise with Us
Sponsored Content
Digital Trends Media Group
Careers
Freelance Opportunities
Press Room
Our Brands
DT en Español
The Manual
21Oak
ToughJobs
NewFolks
HappySprout
Blissmark
PawTracks
Original Editorial Series
Tech for Change
Life on Mars
Oscar Effects
Women With Byte
Better, Stronger, Faster
Power of Collaboration
Special Features
Original Video Series
Genius Home
Holiday Dreamin’
The Future Of
Robots Everywhere
Vs.
Explained
Desk Envy
More Original Series
Trending:
Galaxy S22 Rumors
The Matrix Resurrections Review
Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro Launch Date Confirmed
Holiday Dreamin’
Upcoming WhatsApp Feature
Asus ROG GA35 Review
How-To Guides
Gaming
How to use Remote Play on PS4
By
Brendan Hesse
How to password protect a folder in Windows and MacOS
Computing
How to take a screenshot on a Windows PC or laptop
Computing
How to use your iPad as a second monitor
Computing
Computing How-Tos
Latest Guides
How to convert MOV files to MP4
1 hour ago
How to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi — and what you can do about it
2 hours ago
How to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10
2 hours ago
How to use Split View on a Mac
2 hours ago
How to set a photo as your Windows desktop background
2 hours ago
How to download Vimeo videos to your PC and phone
3 hours ago
How to get Android apps on a Chromebook
3 hours ago
How to adjust high-DPI scaling in Windows 10
How to upgrade your PS4 hard drive
More Computing
Mobile How-Tos
Latest Guides
How to talk to Santa with Alexa and Google Assistant
4 hours ago
How to remove location data from your iPhone photos
4 hours ago
How to gameshare on PS4
19 hours ago
How to jailbreak your iPhone or iPod Touch
20 hours ago
How to trade with other trainers in Pokémon Go
22 hours ago
How to get new emojis on your iPhone or Android device
22 hours ago
How to delete and reinstall games on your Xbox One
1 day ago
How to replace lost or broken AirPods, AirPods Pro, or their case
How to set up a virtual private network (VPN) on your Xbox One
More Mobile
Audio & Video How-Tos
Latest Guides
9 ways to make video calls on your TV
1 day ago
How to set up your TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X
5 days ago
Common Google Chromecast issues and how to fix them
5 days ago
How to use Plex Media Server to manage and play all of your media, everywhere
December 15, 2021
Ditch the wire: Unlock wireless surround sound with Amazon Echo speakers
December 15, 2021
How to rip a Blu-ray or DVD
December 14, 2021
How to clean your TV screen
December 14, 2021
How to delete an HBO Max user profile
How to use a VPN on Netflix: 5 Tips and tricks
More Audio & Video
Gaming How-Tos
Latest Guides
How to hack an NES Classic to play more than 700 games
1 day ago
How to play co-op in Super Mario Maker 2
1 day ago
How to set up Xbox Game Streaming and play games on your phone
1 day ago
How to transfer data from one Nintendo Switch to another
1 day ago
How to stream on PS4
1 day ago
How to get a blank name in Among Us
1 day ago
How to get shiny statues in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
4 days ago
The best Minecraft shaders, and how to install them
How to level up your characters quickly in Genshin Impact
More Gaming
Smart Home How-Tos
Latest Guides
How to have Alexa listen for running water and beeping appliances
1 day ago
Smart bulb technology, installation, and setup guide
1 day ago
How to find hidden cameras in your Airbnb rental
2 days ago
How to turn your iPad into smart display
5 days ago
How to set up your Google Home, Home Mini, or Nest Hub device
5 days ago
How to make your Ring Video Doorbell play holiday chimes
5 days ago
How to set up a Google Nest Hub Max
December 6, 2021
How to clean a washing machine
How to enable whisper mode on Alexa, and how exactly it works
More Smart Home
Entertainment How-Tos
Latest Guides
How to set up an Apple TV and Apple TV 4K
December 7, 2021
How to share an Apple TV+ subscription with your family
November 27, 2021
How to delete your Netflix viewing history
November 18, 2021
How to get your Amazon Fire TV working on a hotel room television
November 16, 2021
Watch UFC 268 online: How to live stream the fight
November 6, 2021
Watch UFC 267 Online: Stream the event live NOW
October 30, 2021
Disney+ Free Trial: Can you sign up without paying a dime?
October 26, 2021
How to turn off subtitles in HBO Max
How to turn off subtitles on Disney+
More Entertainment
Car How-Tos
Latest Guides
How to watch Formula 1 online
March 11, 2021
How to jump your car
March 11, 2021
How to fix squeaky brakes
March 11, 2021
How to drive stick in a manual transmission car
March 11, 2021
How to defog the windows in your car
March 11, 2021
How to add Bluetooth to your car
March 11, 2021
How to install Alexa in your car
November 27, 2020
How to drive in the snow
How to buy a Tesla online
More Cars
More How-Tos
Latest Guides
How to take a screenshot on a Mac
1 day ago
How to send a text message from your email account
1 day ago
How to organize your home screen on your iPhone
1 day ago
How to remove malware and viruses from your Android phone
1 day ago
How to boost your cell signal
1 day ago
Common Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra problems and how to solve them
1 day ago
How to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10
1 day ago
Here’s how to record phone calls on your Android phone
How to block text messages on iOS and Android
How to change your Windows 10 login screen background and desktop wallpaper
2 days ago
How to partition a hard drive
2 days ago
How to increase your internet speed
3 days ago
How to share your Apple Music library on Mac, iOS, and more
3 days ago
How to print from a Chromebook
3 days ago
How to change your Yahoo password
4 days ago
How to change file associations in Windows 10
4 days ago
How to install Windows on a Chromebook
How to move the taskbar in Windows 11
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Next