How-To Guides

Gaming

How to use Remote Play on PS4

By Brendan Hesse
playstation 4 remote play coming to windows mac ps4 streaming thumb

How to password protect a folder in Windows and MacOS

Computing
Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

How to take a screenshot on a Windows PC or laptop

Computing
Sidecar | MacOS Catalina Hands-on

How to use your iPad as a second monitor

Computing
Computing How-Tos
Latest Guides

How to convert MOV files to MP4

1 hour ago

How to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi — and what you can do about it

2 hours ago

How to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10

2 hours ago
Windows 7 Laptop

How to use Split View on a Mac

2 hours ago
Macbook Air (2018) Review

How to set a photo as your Windows desktop background

2 hours ago
microsoft surface pro 7 x laptop 3 deals amazon best buy labor day sales 2020 2 720x720

How to download Vimeo videos to your PC and phone

3 hours ago
how to watch YouTube on a Gear VR

How to get Android apps on a Chromebook

Man using Chromebook touchscreen.

How to adjust high-DPI scaling in Windows 10

how to adjust high-DPI scaling in Windows 10

How to upgrade your PS4 hard drive

More Computing
Mobile How-Tos
Latest Guides

How to talk to Santa with Alexa and Google Assistant

4 hours ago
Alexa hey santa on Echo Show

How to remove location data from your iPhone photos

4 hours ago

How to gameshare on PS4

19 hours ago
Two people play a soccer game on PS4

How to jailbreak your iPhone or iPod Touch

20 hours ago

How to trade with other trainers in Pokémon Go

22 hours ago
how to trade in pokemon go pokemongo godavid grandmougin am1io6kusfm unsplash

How to get new emojis on your iPhone or Android device

22 hours ago
emoji, computing

How to delete and reinstall games on your Xbox One

xbox one gaming decline controller head

How to replace lost or broken AirPods, AirPods Pro, or their case

Man wearing AirPods.

How to set up a virtual private network (VPN) on your Xbox One

Xbox One X
More Mobile
Audio & Video How-Tos
Latest Guides

9 ways to make video calls on your TV

1 day ago
Woman in front of a device screen in video conference for leisure

How to set up your TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X

5 days ago
Playstation 5 with a controller.

Common Google Chromecast issues and how to fix them

5 days ago
Google Chromecast with Google TV displayed on a mantle.

How to use Plex Media Server to manage and play all of your media, everywhere

December 15, 2021
Plex's Modern visual interface.

Ditch the wire: Unlock wireless surround sound with Amazon Echo speakers

December 15, 2021
Echo 4th Gen

How to rip a Blu-ray or DVD

December 14, 2021
optical discs

How to clean your TV screen

2021 Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV

How to delete an HBO Max user profile

HBO Max Home Theater TV

How to use a VPN on Netflix: 5 Tips and tricks

Neon light signage displaying the Netflix logo.
More Audio & Video
Gaming How-Tos
Latest Guides

How to hack an NES Classic to play more than 700 games

1 day ago
nintendo nes classic mini 2018

How to play co-op in Super Mario Maker 2

1 day ago
Mario and Luigi build in Super Mario Maker 2

How to set up Xbox Game Streaming and play games on your phone

1 day ago

How to transfer data from one Nintendo Switch to another

1 day ago
how to transfer data from one nintendo switch to another transferring

How to stream on PS4

1 day ago
A PS4 Pro sitting on a table with a controller.

How to get a blank name in Among Us

1 day ago
An imposter victory in Among Us, where one of the names is blank

How to get shiny statues in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A trainer looks at a Dialga statue in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The best Minecraft shaders, and how to install them

best minecraft shaders how to install continuum shaders2

How to level up your characters quickly in Genshin Impact

genshin impact how to level up fast and earn xp travelers
More Gaming
Smart Home How-Tos
Latest Guides

How to have Alexa listen for running water and beeping appliances

1 day ago
Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker

Smart bulb technology, installation, and setup guide

1 day ago
Ring Smart Bulb being installed in light fixture

How to find hidden cameras in your Airbnb rental

2 days ago
Google Nest Cam Indoor Wired on table.

How to turn your iPad into smart display

5 days ago
Apple HomeKit ecosystem

How to set up your Google Home, Home Mini, or Nest Hub device

5 days ago
The Nest Hub Max front view.

How to make your Ring Video Doorbell play holiday chimes

5 days ago
ring video doorbell pro 2 vs 3 plus

How to set up a Google Nest Hub Max

google nest hub max group video conferencing news duo call

How to clean a washing machine

how to clean a washing machine washingmachines

How to enable whisper mode on Alexa, and how exactly it works

amazon echo dot review
More Smart Home
Entertainment How-Tos
Latest Guides

How to set up an Apple TV and Apple TV 4K

December 7, 2021
Apple TV 4K Siri Remote.

How to share an Apple TV+ subscription with your family

November 27, 2021
Using app in front of TV to control Apple TV+.

How to delete your Netflix viewing history

November 18, 2021
netflix composite

How to get your Amazon Fire TV working on a hotel room television

November 16, 2021
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K

Watch UFC 268 online: How to live stream the fight

November 6, 2021
watch ufc 268 online live stream ppv

Watch UFC 267 Online: Stream the event live NOW

October 30, 2021
watch ufc 267 online live stream weigh in close up

Disney+ Free Trial: Can you sign up without paying a dime?

Disney+

How to turn off subtitles in HBO Max

HBO Max on Vizio SmartCast.

How to turn off subtitles on Disney+

The Disney Plus app interface on a smart TV.
More Entertainment
Car How-Tos
Latest Guides

How to watch Formula 1 online

March 11, 2021
how to watch Formula 1 online

How to jump your car

March 11, 2021
how to jump a car

How to fix squeaky brakes

March 11, 2021
Brakes

How to drive stick in a manual transmission car

March 11, 2021
how to drive stick driving feat

How to defog the windows in your car

March 11, 2021
how to defog car windows wikipedia commons foggy windshield

How to add Bluetooth to your car

March 11, 2021
Car Bluetooth

How to install Alexa in your car

amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle auto 1

How to drive in the snow

how to drive in the snow poster for 5744011198001

How to buy a Tesla online

Tesla Roadster front view
More Cars
More How-Tos
Latest Guides

How to take a screenshot on a Mac

1 day ago
The M1-powered Macbook Air, open on a table.

How to send a text message from your email account

1 day ago
how to send a text from your email account

How to organize your home screen on your iPhone

1 day ago
iOS 14 App Library

How to remove malware and viruses from your Android phone

1 day ago

How to boost your cell signal

1 day ago
our best iphone 12 photos pro andy phone

Common Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra problems and how to solve them

1 day ago
samsung galaxy s21 ultra review browser

How to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10

Laptop screen featuring a Windows update screen.

Here’s how to record phone calls on your Android phone

Google Pixel 3 XL review

How to block text messages on iOS and Android

how to block text messages

How to change your Windows 10 login screen background and desktop wallpaper

2 days ago
Laptop running Windows 10.

How to partition a hard drive

2 days ago

How to increase your internet speed

3 days ago
man working at a desk at home

How to share your Apple Music library on Mac, iOS, and more

3 days ago
Apple Music

How to print from a Chromebook

3 days ago
Man using Chromebook touchscreen.

How to change your Yahoo password

4 days ago
yahoo account hack how to protect yourself on tablet 640x0

How to change file associations in Windows 10

How to turn on Bluetooth in Windows

How to install Windows on a Chromebook

How to move the taskbar in Windows 11

Windows 11 on a tablet.
12345678910
Next