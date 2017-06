The 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France will take place June 17-18. Delightfully, Digital Trends will be with you to cover all the racing action. We’ll be looking into the history of the track and the race, the automotive technologies that have trickled down over the years into road-going cars of today, and eagerly await to see who will endure Motorsport’s legendary test of brains and brawn. Be sure to check back here often for all of the Digital Trends 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans coverage.