Whether it’s robots or smartphones, artificial intelligence or the best sounding audio products, Japan has always been at the forefront of any conversation about how technology is changing our lives. We recently spent several weeks in Tokyo discovering not only what some of the biggest names in new tech are creating, but also taking advantage of the exciting location to test out the best smartphone cameras, and discover the charm of its popular tech-tourism destinations. From Pepper to hedgehogs, via dreams of AI with a winning personality, our series on modern Japan shows what was once considered the place to see the latest technological advancements in action, has lost none of its appeal.