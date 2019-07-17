Press Room

Login
Digital Trends Wins Two Platinums and One Gold at the 2019 dotCOMM Awards
Digital Trends, the world’s largest independent tech publisher, announces three wins at the 2019 dotCOMM Awards, the annual international competition “honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication.”
7 weeks ago
Digital Trends Hires Two New Editors to Expand Coverage of Smart Homes and Wearables
July 17, 2019
Digital Trends Live Announces New Tuesday Show ‘Jargon’ in Partnership With LinkedIn
May 30, 2019
Digital Trends Wins Digiday Content Marketing Award for Collaboration With HouseSpecial
May 6, 2019
Digital Trends Shortlisted For Two Digiday Content Marketing Awards
April 2, 2019
Digital Trends Welcomes Tony Patel as New VP of Programmatic
March 6, 2019
Digital Trends’ Top Tech of CES 2019 includes Impossible Burger, Samsung Micro LED
January 10, 2019
Digital Trends staff makes its picks for the Best Products of 2018
December 14, 2018
NFL’s Marshawn Lynch joins Digital Trends Live to raise awareness for his nonprofit
December 12, 2018
Digital Trends and HouseSpecial team up on the Tiniest Holiday Gift Guide
November 28, 2018
Digital Trends welcomes new creative director on the heels of other major hires
October 15, 2018
Digital Trends’ Jake Rossman to speak about DT Live programming at Brandlive
September 25, 2018
Facebook’s Bob Gruters joins Digital Trends executive team
September 4, 2018
Digital Trends makes Inc. 5000 list for third consecutive year
August 16, 2018
Digital Trends’ Andrew Beehler to speak at AdMonsters’ PubForum
August 2, 2018
Digital Trends announces Top Games of E3 2018
June 14, 2018
Digital Trends rolls out GDPR-compliant advertising options
May 30, 2018
Digital Trends’ Jeremy Kaplan talks all things tech at Horizon Media
May 9, 2018
Digital Trends Delivers Holiday Survival Guide for Black Friday
November 22, 2016
DT’s Top Tech of CES 2017 Award Nominations
November 16, 2016
Digital Trends Enters into $10 Million Line of Credit from JPMorgan Chase
October 3, 2016
Boing Boing Enlists Digital Trends as Exclusive Advertising Partner to Promote Tech, Culture and Lifestyle
September 26, 2016
Digital Trends Has Best Summer Ever With Record Growth Over Three-Month Span
September 26, 2016
LG Goes Viral in Exclusive 3-Part Video Series with DigitalTrends.com
September 20, 2016
Digital Trends named one of the fastest growing private companies in America
August 23, 2016
Jeremy Kaplan talks to CNBC regarding Google’s possible fines for breaking Russian antitrust laws
August 12, 2016
The Bloomberg Advantage: Kaplan, Butler on Apple iPhone Sales
August 1, 2016
Jeremy Kaplan discusses Apple’s earnings call with CNBC
July 27, 2016
Energy efficiency gets more efficient for Digital Trends readers
July 26, 2016
Digital Trends Announces 2016 Car Awards with Help from NFL Legend Marshawn Lynch
June 28, 2016
Jeremy Kaplan on CNBC covering recent Twitter lockdown
June 10, 2016
Digital Trends Names Andrew Budkofsky Chief Revenue Officer
June 8, 2016
BBC interviews Digital Trends’ Jeremy Kaplan from the CES Asia showfloor
May 14, 2016
Digital Trends announces editorial promotions, new hires
April 22, 2016
Digital Trends marketing team adds new talent
March 29, 2016
Digital Trends embraces header bidding
March 25, 2016
Digital Trends reveals inaugural Car of the Year Awards and 2015 winners
April 28, 2015
Digital Trends launches site for hispanic market and names T-Mobile presenting sponsor
April 24, 2015
Digital Trends builds powerhouse sales team, expands internationally
April 16, 2015
Digital Trends Video Now Available on Amazon Fire-Enabled TV & Stick Stream
March 18, 2015
Digital Trends reveals the 2015 “Top Tech of Mobile World Congress” award winners
March 4, 2015
Digital Trends Video Now Available on Roku Streaming TV and Media Players
January 28, 2015
Digital Trends reveals the 2015 “Top Tech of CES” award winners
January 8, 2015
Digital Trends to take CES 2015 by storm with unprecedented coverage
January 5, 2015
