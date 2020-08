Flat screens offer lush, detailed images, but they have a key flaw: There’s no room for speakers, which is why most have tinny, weak sound. Pair your TV with a soundbar and your home theater experience will truly explode. From all-in-one units to multichannel, surround systems with detailed Dolby Atmos sound effects, we’ve got all the details you’ll need to make an informed purchase.

