At long last, Amazon brings AI features to Alexa

Michael Bizzaco
By

Nearly a year after ChatGPT took the world by storm, Amazon has introduced generative AI features into its Alexa personal assistant. At the Amazon Devices Event 2023, the company announced some major Alexa improvements that will make replies much more conversational and lifelike, with less waiting time between your interactions with your smart speakers or displays. 

One of the most amazing parts of the new models is that Alexa will be able to adapt its responses based on the kinds of conversations you’re having. For instance, Alexa will be able to adjust delivery based on emotion, jokes, and preferences. Say your favorite sports team lost the big game, and you ask Alexa what the score is the next day. The voice assistant may respond with an assuring tone, along with some positive info about the team (and the reported score, of course).

Improved language-learning models will also allow Alexa to remember previous conversations you’ve had with the voice assistant, with responses tailored around subjects and interactions you’ve had before.

If you’re enrolled in facial recognition, you’ll also be able to use your smart displays without continued voice prompts. No more preceding every question with “Alexa.”

Amazon will also be able to draw inferences, rather than relying on specific trigger phrases. For instance, “Alexa, turn on the new light in in the living room” will allow you to trigger a device without knowing its name.

For customers with a large number of devices a new feature called Map View will also do away with endless lists in favor of a map of your home, with the location of various devices pinned on top. You’ll be able to trigger them directly from the map, or use it as a dashboard to view status.

The Amazon Devices Event 2023.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

