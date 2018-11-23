All Brands Sitewide Deal

Digital Trends
For one day only from 12:01 AM EST to 11:59 PM EST on Friday, November 23rd, StockX will be offering a free prize with every purchase made on their website. This year’s grand prizes include a year’s worth of free sneakers, a year’s worth of free streetwear, or a StockX gift card with a value of $10,000.

