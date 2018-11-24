Digital Trends
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

By

Daily Deals

$70.00
Buy Now
  • Value $100.00
  • Discount 30%
  • You Save $30.00

The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet has a 7-inch display, a kid-safe browser, parental controls, and a blue, kid-proof case.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.